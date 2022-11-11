Jennifer Hudson Teases New Mariah Carey Collab for Christmas

“American Idol” star Jennifer Hudson loves Christmas. In a recent segment for her daytime talk show, the star spoke about her Christmas collaboration with superstar vocalists Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, and the EGOT winner teased that she and Carey are planning something new for this Christmas season.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” confirmed this as well on Instagram, posting the clip from the show and writing “@mariahcarey and @iamjhud are up to something big this holiday season 👀”, which has caused quite a stir from fans in the comment section, with many speculating whether “something big” could be alluding to a new song, a live performance on Hudson’s show, or something else entirely.

See the segment from “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, plus what fans think this surprise project could be, below.

Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, & Ariana Grande’s ‘Oh Santa’ Began From a Competition

The subject of Mariah Carey came up during “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week when host Hudson was looking back through old personal photos that her producers chose from and explained their backstories in a game she plays called “Photo Roulette”. The photo that appeared was of Carey and Hudson on set performing “Oh Santa” with Ariana Grande for “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”, which is streaming now on AppleTV+.

Hudson tells her audience that she and Carey are both “holiday fanatics” and their “Oh Santa” concept was borne out of the two competing over who loved Christmas more and who had more Christmas lights and decorations. Hudson eventually concedes that Carey “got me beat”, calling her “The Queen of Christmas”, a title that even Dolly Parton isn’t trying to strip Carey of.

Carey is known as “The Queen of Christmas” given her Christmas anthem “All I Want For Christmas is You” has hit the top spot of the Billboard charts at least eight different weeks spread out across two decades, though it took a few years for the song to reach this legendary status, originally only peaking at number 12 on the charts when it first came out in 1994, according to Cosmopolitan.

After talking about their “Oh Santa” collab, Hudson admits that she was recently speaking on the phone with Carey “because we’re coming up with new ideas for this year because we’re creeping into the holiday season.”

Fans Think Mariah Carey Is Coming to “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

Fans are thrilled to hear Jennifer Hudson tease a possible Christmas project with Mariah Carey, and have a lot of theories as to what this could mean.

“I think Jennifer needs to invite Mariah to her show, Just imagine the impact of the video!” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“That’ll be dope if they perform the song on the show this Christmas 🔥,” a fan on Instagram agreed.

Fans had more ideas than a live performance though, with one commenting on YouTube, “I would love to see a Holiday competition between Jennifer and Mariah! That would be a fun show!!!” and another reaching out on Instagram, asking for a “duet of Oh Holy Night please ❤️🙏🏽”.

