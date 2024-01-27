‘American Idol’ Alum Welcomes 6th Child: ‘Doing Well!’

Country singer and former “American Idol” finalist Josh Gracin just became a dad for the sixth time. He and his wife welcomed a baby girl to their family on January 24, 2024.

“Introducing Madelaine Kate Gracin (aka Lainey),” Josh captioned an Instagram photo of the sleeping newborn. “Mom, baby and the family are all doing well!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Josh Gracin’s Wife Katie Says Welcoming Lainey Was ‘Amazing & Memorable’

Josh rose to fame on the second season of “American Idol,” placing fourth behind winner Ruben Studdard, runner-up Clay Aiken and third place contestant Kimberley Locke. Now 43, he has built a life as a successful country singer and busy dad.

Josh and Katie, who married in May 2017, now have two children together — baby Lainey and a four-year-old son, Luka. According to People, Josh also has four older children from a previous relationship: daughters Isabella Sophia, 14, Gabriella Ann, 17, and Briana Marie, 21, and son Landon Joshua, 18.

Katie, a graphic designer in Nashville, has shared two Instagram posts to celebrate their newest arrival, sharing that Lainey was born at 10:33 a.m. on January 24, weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

Along with a collection of pics of Lainey sleeping, wrapped in a pink blanket, Katie wrote, “We absolutely adore her and Luka is already referring to her as ‘his baby.’ Thank you to Dr. Meyer and the staff at Missouri Baptist for making our experience nothing but amazing and memorable! We are so blessed.”

Katie also shared a set of two sweet photos featuring Luka and Lainey sleeping next to each other.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child in August. Josh posted the news on Instagram with a photo of Luka holding a sonogram image and the words “Coming January 2024” beneath it.

Josh continues to be involved in his other kids’ lives, too, periodically posting updates on them. For instance, the former Marine celebrated when his daughter Gabby enrolled in the JROTC, posting a photo in May 2021 of her in uniform. In May 2023, he shared a photo of his son Landon working on their house, which Josh said they were “building with our own hands!”

Josh Gracin is Working on a New Album for 2024

In addition to having his hands full as a dad, Josh continues to make music in Nashville. After competing on “American Idol” in 2003, his self-titled debut album included hit songs “I Want To Live” and “Nothin’ To Lose.” According to Country Now, he has since released three additional albums and multiple sings, including 2023’s “You’re On Fire.”

Josh supported the album with a tour, performing in at least 17 cities between June and November 2023 and a performance at CMA Fest.

In December, he announced on Instagram that he’ll release his “Songs For Him Album” in 2024, featuring a “collection of songs will be how we as men see things, how we express them, internalize them etc… It will cover Love, Life and everyday living.”

He began 2024 by sharing the track list for the album before heading to the studio to record.