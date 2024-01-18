Concerned Celebs Get ‘American Idol’ Winner Just Sam Back on National TV

Nearly four years after winning “American Idol,” Samantha Diaz — who goes by the stage name Just Sam — is back in the spotlight thanks to an unexpected duo of celebrities: rapper Ja Rule and talk show host Tamron Hall.

After a tumultuous journey since season 18 of “American Idol,” the story of Just Sam’s plight made its way to Ja Rule, who wanted to help. Knowing he was going to appear on Hall’s show to promote his own projects, including an upcoming tour and new album, the rapper asked if he could bring Just Sam on the show, too. Hall was happy to oblige.

Now 25, Just Sam returned to the national stage on “The Tamron Hall Show” on January 18, 2024, to sing “Rise Up” — the same Andra Day song that catapulted Just Sam to success on “Idol.” Alongside many teary-eyed audience members, Hall cried watching the performance, wiping tears as she embraced Just Sam on stage afterward.

Here’s what you need to know:

Just Sam Brings Tamron Hall & Her Audience to Tears

At age 20, Just Sam’s soothing voice and infectious smile captured “Idol” viewers’ hearts, but it’s been a bumpy ride ever since.

At the height of the COVID pandemic, in May 2020, the Harlem native became the show’s first openly LGBTQ+ and non-binary winner, according to a recent profile by the Washington Post, singing virtually from their Los Angeles hotel room for the judges and never getting to take the “Idol” stage.

With no one to lean on and the entertainment industry in lockdown like the rest of the nation, Just Sam returned to New York and lost their record deal. Eventually, Just Sam made headlines when fans started to recognize the singer busking in the New York subway system, back to the place they were before “Idol” just to make ends meet.

The attention has gained Just Sam some publicity, praise from celebrities like Timbaland and Lil’ Durk, a new management team and several recent gigs, including singing at a gala for the nonprofit buildOn in November. But until their appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show,” Just Sam hadn’t performed for a national audience in years.

Ja Rule Says He Wanted to ‘Pay It Forward’ With Just Sam

Before Just Sam’s moving performance, Ja Rule told Hall that he wanted to help after hearing about the “Idol” winner’s plight, calling them “immensely talented.”

“Unfortunately in this business — it’s a very tough business — there’s a lot of talent sitting on the shelf,” he said. “You drop by Skid Row in LA, there’s probably Oscar winners and Grammy winners laying on the ground. So there’s talent everywhere and…I’m in a position where I can pay it forward.”

Now celebrating his 25th year in hip-hop, Ja Rule said he’s always been motivated to help others succeed, JaRule recalled helping Ashanti, who was a writer and backup singer in Atlanta, hit it big with their duet, “Always On Time,” and her debut album in 2000. It earned her a Grammy and has sold 3.7 million copies in the U.S. alone, according to Billboard.

“I know the power of that, in sharing your opportunity,” he told Hall.

After Just Sam’s performance, Hall said JaRule kept leaning over to her exclaiming, “That’s a star! That’s a star!”

“I’m sorry, I’m emotional,” Just Sam said while wiping away tears and hugging both celebrities. “I’m grateful to be here.”

“This is just the beginning and you’ve got people rooting for you from all over,” Hall said, and then pointed to JaRule. “And one of the greatest (is) in your corner!”

On the day the show aired, January 18, Just Sam posted videos and photos from the experience in their Instagram Stories and wrote, “Im so grateful to have this opportunity and to have met @jarule and @tamronhall today. 😭😭😭 I am overwhelmed with Joy !!!! This is such a blessing. Thank you !!!! God is so good !!”