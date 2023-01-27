Katharine McPhee Says She Would Love Another Baby With David Foster

Katharine McPhee, 38, and David Foster, 73, had their first son together, Rennie, nearly two years ago in February 2021, and now McPhee is discussing the possibility of having another.

This week, McPhee appeared on fellow “American Idol” alumna Jennifer Hudson’s daytime talk show. During the interview, McPhee remarked on how she met Foster when she was a contestant on “Idol”, and credits the show with leading her to him and eventually “my first child” (she goes on to joke about this word choice, adding, “‘My first child’ as if I’m revealing anything”). While McPhee did not actually have any baby announcements to share, Hudson did ask if she had considered expanding her family.

McPhee said, “I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see. We’re not in any crazy rush, but I hope so because I love being a mom.”

Katharine McPhee Did Not Expect to Make the ‘American Idol’ Finale

Play

Katharine McPhee Foster Says She Would Love to Have Another Baby Katharine McPhee Foster and Jennifer Hudson bond over getting their start on “American Idol” as Katharine says she’s thankful for the experience since it led to her meeting her husband David Foster and having their son. Katharine shares how she loves being a mom and is open to having another baby as she talks about… 2023-01-27T01:45:33Z

Katharine McPhee is known for making it all the way to the top two on season five of “American Idol”, falling just short of the win, which went to Taylor Hicks.

While on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week, Hudson asked McPhee if she expected herself to make the finale during her season, and McPhee responded that she did not, saying, “I was overconfident thinking that I would get onto the show, maybe like top 10, but I did not think I would make it to the top 2.” McPhee also noted that she felt unprepared for how nervous she was to perform live on national television.

McPhee and Hudson both reflected on their “Idol” experiences, which they call “the perfect boot camp”, as neither had much knowledge of the music industry at the time that they auditioned for the wildly popular singing program.

The stars would go on to work together on multiple projects after “American Idol” including charity events, holiday specials, and the television show “Smash”. McPhee played an up-and-coming Broadway star, Karen Cartwright, and Hudson joined the cast for three episodes of the second season, playing Tony Award winner Veronica Moore.

The two singers shared a duet to the song “On Broadway”, made famous by George Benson. While on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, McPhee remembers thinking that this was a terrible song choice for her and Hudson to sing together, and Hudson agrees, but says they still ended up having fun with the arrangement. McPhee says that she is always interested in a “Smash” reboot if one were to happen.

David Foster Does Not Regret Having a Child at 71

Now in his early 70s, David Foster has been married five times and has had six children, with over 50 years between the oldest and youngest.

Foster admitted to People that he never expected to have a child so late in life (his second youngest was born in 1986 (two years after McPhee), making her about 35 years older than her younger brother Rennie), but said that he never regretted having a son with McPhee once they made the decision.

“I’ve loved every single day,” Foster said. “It’s the standard thing of like, ‘Oh, well you were so young when you had your children and you were working day and night, you never saw them.’ And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with him. It’s just different.”

READ NEXT: 2 ‘American Idol’ Alums Team Up for Latest Release