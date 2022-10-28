Katharine McPhee Donates to ‘Smash’ Co-Star’s GoFundMe

“American Idol” season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee Foster has given time and resources to multiple charitable organizations throughout the years. She has performed for her husband David Foster’s Foundation, has supported the global organization Oceana, and participated in the UMC Evening of Hope Gala with fellow “Idol” alum Michael Orland.

Recently, the singer and actress donated to a cause close to her heart when her former “Smash” co-star Megan Hilty created a GoFundMe in the wake of Hilty’s tragic family loss. Hilty lost her pregnant sister, Lauren, as well as Lauren’s husband Ross Mickel, and their son Remy, after a float plane carrying the family members crashed in the Puget Sound outside of Washington in September.

How Much Did Katharine McPhee Donate?

Hilty’s fundraiser, “Help Us Bring Lauren, Remy & Luca Home”, raised $72,512 within a week. Luca is the name of Lauren’s unborn son. The money will be used to search for and hopefully recover their bodies, as Hilty writes in the description:

When the [National Transportation Safety Board] brought up the plane, several victims were recovered, and thankfully Ross was one of them – but our beloved sister and nephews were not. Now that the NTSB has concluded its work, it is up to us to hire a private company to go look for them. While the chances are slim, there is still a possibility we can find them, and we all agree that at the end of the day, we want to say we did everything we could to bring them home.

Katharine McPhee was not the only stage or screen actor to donate to Hilty’s fundraiser. She donated $1,000 to the recovery efforts, as did Marissa Jaret Winokur, Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Zegler, and fellow “Smash” cast member Leslie Odom, Jr. McPhee also shared Hilty’s GoFundMe to her Instagram stories to raise awareness for any fans who wanted to contribute.

With its goal met, the fundraiser is now closed to new donations, and Hilty has shared a message of gratitude for all who were able to contribute and promises that any extra money that they earned will go towards helping other families in similar situations as theirs.

“The Search & Recovery Team landed in Seattle yesterday and started their efforts early this morning. We expect the job to be finished in 7-10 days, but may take a bit longer if the weather doesn’t cooperate,” the actress and singer wrote, “Upon completion, all of the money raised on this GoFundMe page will be sent directly to their non-profit organization to cover their costs and anything over that amount will be used to assist the next families they help.”

Have Katharine McPhee & Megan Hilty Stayed Close After ‘Smash’?

Play

Kat McPhee sings 'Let Me Be Your Star' with Megan Hilty 2020-06-03T20:07:58Z

Outside of lending a hand to a friend in need, Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty have remained in touch after “Smash” ended in 2013.

In 2019, Hilty gave Us Weekly an update on her friend McPhee’s relationship with now-husband David Foster ahead of their wedding. “She is so happy and so is he,” Hilty said, “I’m just happy for both of them, that they are so happy and so in love and, yeah, I’m just over the moon for them.”

One year later, McPhee confirmed for People that she and Hilty had remained close friends, and that she was excited to reconnect with Hilty and some other cast members that she hadn’t spoken to in a while when the cast met up for a reunion to raise money for The Actor’s Fund, which was providing COVID relief to Broadway actors at the beginning of the pandemic.

The full “Smash” reunion and 2015 recording of “Bombshell the Musical Live” are available now on YouTube.

READ NEXT: Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Kelly Clarkson ‘Waiting for Tonight’ Cover