Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie’s Baby Gifts to Katy Perry

Chances are Katy Perry got more than a few pregnancy gifts after announcing that she and Orlando Bloom were expecting a little one, but what did fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie gift the songstress?

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel, Perry shared that Lionel and Luke gave “very Lionel and Luke gifts.”

What does that mean?

Perry explained that Lionel gave her a “nice robe, and then a bottle of champagne for mom and dad,” and Luke gave Daisy a “pink tractor and a ‘Daisy’ BB gun.”

She said that the gifts were very accurate representations of who Lionel and Luke are. “Look, us judges, we stay true to who we are,” Perry said.

Kimmel jokingly asked if the Roar singer’s famous friends felt “obligated” to get her fancy gifts to post on Instagram.

Perry’s heartfelt response was, “I don’t know, I mean look—all you need is love, and you know, a roof over your head, and some milk, and some diapers. That’s really all you need. All the rest, you know, you don’t really need any of it.”

Perry Gave Birth on August 26

Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove to the world on August 26, 2020.

She said of having a baby, “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made in my entire life.”

Perry added that Bloom was alongside her during the birthing process. “He was such a great support,” she told Kimmel. “We had, like, a little boombox. He was there, and he was so wonderful and just holding my hand and looking into my eyes.”

Perry was not pregnant while filming the current season of American Idol; however, she had just given birth to Daisy Dove five weeks prior to shooting.

Deadline announced that Season 4 would go into production on October 5, 2020, adding that “rigorous health and safety protocols” were implemented to ensure the set was safe as possible.

The outlet wrote, “Cast and crew are all being tested in accordance with local, state, union and industry guidelines from organizations including the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), federal, state, local government and health agencies and medical professionals. There will also be social distancing on set and cast and crew will be required to wear masks when not on camera.”

A Gift From Taylor Swift

One of Perry’s favorite baby gifts was a hand-crafted gift from Taylor Swift– Swift made the singer an embroidered baby blanket.

Perry told Kimmel, “She sure did, yeah. Yeah, it was amazing, it was very, very thoughtful. There’s like little inscription and everything, she’s very sweet.”

Kimmel then joked, “How do you know for sure she did that herself? Isn’t she recording like 11 albums a year, how is that possible?”

Perry responded, “I didn’t know that then… But I think, you know, I don’t know. I mean, she did. I take her for her word, I think.”

American Idol airs Sundays on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

