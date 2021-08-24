‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Announces Debut Album, Release Date

Laine Hardy won ABC’s “American Idol” in 2019 over runner-up and fan-favorite contestant Alejandro Aranda. Now, Hardy is set to release his debut album.

Hardy announced on Instagram that his debut album, titled “Here’s to Anyone,” will finally be releasing in the fall of 2021.

“I’m so excited to finally let y’all know that my debut album HERE’s TO ANYONE will be out on September 17!!” he wrote. “Pre-save,pre-add/pre-order it at the link in my bio.”

He was immediately congratulated by some other “American Idol” contestants like season 18’s Louis Knight, who wrote, “congrats man!!!” in the comment section.

Hardy Is a Songwriter on 2 Songs on the Album

Hardy is the writer of two of the songs on his new album, the two titled “One of Those” and “The Other LA.” The rest of the songs on the album, according to Taste of Country, were written by David Lee Murphy, Jordan Reynolds, Josh Thompson, Busbee and Steve Moakler.

Here’s the tracklist for “Here’s to Anyone”:

“Authentic” (Jessi Alexander, Matt Jenkins, David Lee Murphy) “For a Girl” (Wendell Mobley, Neil Thrasher, Tony Martin, Johnny Dailey) “Here’s to Anyone” (Jacob Rice, John King, Derrick Southerland) “Memorize You” (Michael Tyler, Eric Arjes, Steven Dale Jones) “One of Those” (Laine Hardy, Jordan Reynolds, Laura Veltz) “Comin’ Down” (Justin Weaver, Josh Miller, Josh Mirenda) “Ground I Grew Up On” (Josh Thompson, Brett Beavers, Brandon Kinney) “California Won’t” (Mike Busbee, Andrew Dorff, Jon Nite) “Tiny Town” (Tyler) “The Other LA” (Hardy, Erik Dylan, Andy Sheridan, Dan Isbell) “Let There Be Country” (Jason Afable, Steve Moakler, Tim Nicholas)

Songs that are already out at the time of writing are “Authentic,” “Memorize You,” “Ground I Grew Up On,” “Other LA,” and “Let There Be Country.”

Hardy is currently on tour for the summer.

“Just want to say a quick thank you to everyone who’s been coming out to my shows,” Hardy wrote on Instagram on August 23. “I love meeting y’all and it means the world to me have such awesome fans. Y’all are the best!”

Hardy Has Grown His Social Media Presence & Hosted Virtual Concerts

Hardy has 128,000 subscribers on his personal channel YouTube at the time of writing, and his VEVO channel, which is all for his music, has 34,000 subscribers at the time of writing. His most recent video on that channel, “Please Come Home For Christmas,” has over 171,000 views at the time of writing.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Hardy hosted virtual concerts.

Hardy also appeared on “American Idol” in 2020 as a guest, and he recently made a trip overseas, according to Music Mayhem Magazine.

During the trip, Hardy performed for US service members at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi. He performed “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Tiny Town.” He also performed a cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

“My band and I greatly appreciate the sacrifice that each of the service members make for our country,” Hardy told the outlet. “We are thankful for everything we were able to honorably experience while here. This will be a moment in my life I will never forget.”

Hardy also took the time to thank “American Idol” for helping his career along.

“I learned so much about what it takes to perform a good show during my time on @americanidol and I have all of the judges to thank for that,” he wrote on Instagram. “@lukebryan, @lionelrichie, @ryanseacrest and @katyperry y’all are the best #TBT #AmericanIdol.”

