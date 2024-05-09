‘American Idol’ Star Takes Break to Grieve Difficult Family Loss

Country star and “American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina, who was runner-up to friend Scotty McCreery on season 10, is back to touring and posting on social media after a brief break to grieve with her family in Georgia over the death of her grandma on April 29, 2024.

Alaina first informed fans about her family’s loss in her Instagram Stories the day after her grandma’s death.

“Rest in peace sweet grandmother 🤍,” she wrote over a photo of them together.

In another photo, in which her grandma was dressed in a sparkling silver jumpsuit, Alaina wrote, “I’ll see you on the other side. I love you.”

In multiple social media updates since, the “Thicc As Thieves” singer has said she’s received overwhelming support from friends and fans, and heartwarming reminders of her “sweet grandmother Tootsie” out on the road, including a touching gift — a handmade bracelet with her grandma’s name on it — handed to her by a front-row fan mid-concert.

Lauren Alaina’s Grandmother Was Able to Attend Her Wedding in February 2024

Alaina’s grandma, Carolyn Dolores “Tootsie” Kuritz, died on April 29 at age 76, according to her obituary, which said she was “surrounded by her loved ones” at the time of her death. She was the mother of Alaina’s mom, Kristy White, and according to her obituary, “a well-known hairstylist for over 50 years.”

The family gathered for a funeral service in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, on May 2. Just three months before, per a photo Alaina posted in her Instagram Stories, Kuritz was able to attend her famous granddaughter’s wedding to Cam Arnold on February 4 in Nashville. Alaina’s photo showed her husband-to-be walking with Kuritz arm-in-arm down the aisle, both smiling.

On May 1, when a visitation was held at the funeral home, Alaina posted two photos of flowers and cards sent by her record label, Big Loud Records, and the Grand Ole Opry.

“Thank you to my @bigloud and @opry family for these sweet flowers 🌸,” she wrote over the photo, and over another, she wrote, “Feeling so loved by my music families”

On May 5, Alaina posted several photos from her concert tour, telling fans she was back after a short break to grieve with her family.

“I needed a little break from socials after a loss in the family,” she wrote. “But I wanted to share some of my favorite moments from our shows last week ✨ Thank y’all for showing up for me. Best fans in the world!!!”

Lauren Alaina Received Meaningful Gift Mid-Concert in Honor of Her Grandma

On May 7, Alaina posted a black and white video from one of her latest concerts, which showed the moment a fan named Darci, standing in the front row, handed her a gift in honor of her grandma.

Over the video, Alaina added text that said, “my grandmother passed away last week & this precious fan of mine (Darci) gave me a bracelet with her name on it during my show.”

“I kept looking down at my wrist for the rest of the show & I could feel her with me,” Alaina continued. “I love you and miss you forever, Tootsie 🕊️”

In the caption of the video, Alaina also wrote, “Sweet grandmother Tootsie would absolutely love the bracelet this angel on earth brought me. God bless little girls who love country music. Thank you Darci for this gift & thank you Jesus for making us all one big family. 🕊️”

Alaina received lots of condolences and encouragement on her posts, including a comment from someone who wrote, “So very sorry for your loss. You have the kindest most loving fans🙏💞”

Another commented, “So sorry for your loss Lauren. What a special Guardian Angel she will be to you . I lost my Gram over 20 years ago and I carry her with me everyday. ❤️”