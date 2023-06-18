Blake Shelton Tries to Keep Up With New Dance Trend

Blake Shelton left “The Voice” this year after 23 seasons of serving as a coach on the show over the last 12 years, and while the country star hasn’t given up on singing and songwriting, could dance be another field of interest for the newly retired cowboy?

In a June 17 Instagram post, Shelton can be shaking it with “American Idol” season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina to her new song, “Thicc As Thieves (feat. Lainey Wilson)”, from her June 2023 EP, “Unlocked”.

“Can’t believe I got talked into this @laurenalaina… Congrats on the new song buddy!!!! Y’all go listen!!!!” Shelton captioned his video, which shows him doing his best to follow along with Alaina’s choreographed dance moves, which include several kicks, turns, and hip thrusts.

See the dance video below.

Luke Bryan Chimes in About Blake Shelton’s Dance Ability

Many users took to Shelton’s comment section to react to his attempt at the “Thicc As Thieves” dance.

“Blake, your face was hysterical. A good laugh. You’re a good sport,” one user wrote.

“You crack me up, no hip flexion whatsoever and you own it!” another fan added.

“What makes Blake to great is the fact that is is REAL!!! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 🙏” a third fan commented.

Fellow country star and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan also chimed in, telling Shelton in a comment, “I didn’t think anything could be worse than your singing until now,” which drew in over 100 responses from laughing fans, many of whom simply writing, “😂 😂 😂 😂”.

Shelton is not the first country star Alaina has coerced into joining her new dance trend. Alaina first joined forces with her song’s featured artist Wilson in a much more successful run-through of the steps. When posting that original dance clip, Alaina encouraged others to join the fun, writing, “Celebrating #thiccthursday today with all my peaches out there! Use this sound with your partner in crime & get to dancin’ 🍑🤠”.

Alaina also enlisted the help of her friend Kane Brown to join her for a dance (which again went more successfully than Shelton’s attempt), writing in that post’s caption, “This guy has had my back since we were kids. I can’t believe I got him to do this 🍑 Love you, @kanebrown !”

Alaina and Brown went to school together in Georgia before either of them was a big name in country music. In September 2022, Alaina recounted the first time she heard Brown sing for their choir teacher (after she was the one who put him on the spot to sing).

“I looked at him, and I said, ‘Can you sing? It sounds like you can sing,'” Alaina remembered, “And he said, ‘I don’t sing in front of people.’ So, naturally, I got him up and made him sing in front of the teacher. Did what I do best, which is embarrassed people.”

Kane Brown & Lauren Alaina Released a Song Together

Play

Kane Brown – What Ifs ft. Lauren Alaina Get Kane Brown’s “What Ifs” (featuring Lauren Alaina) on his self-titled debut album: smarturl.it/kanebrown?IQid=yt 2017-05-14T07:00:02Z

Brown repaid the favor of Alaina helping spark his love of singing when he included her as a featured artist on his self-titled debut album, which came out in December 2016. Alaina is included in the song (and music video) for Brown’s “What Ifs”. According to CMT, “What Ifs” went 7x platinum and spent 24 weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

READ NEXT: Gwen Stefani ‘Finally’ Shares New Music Announcement