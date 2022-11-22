‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson to Make Major Move: ‘Hard to Leave’

Season 20 “American Idol” winner Noah Thompson has had a very busy fall, from releasing a new single, “Make You Rich,” to co-headlining a concert tour with runner-up HunterGirl. But after the holidays, he plans to ring in the New Year with a big move from his hometown to Nashville. Here’s what you need to know…

Noah Thompson is ‘Officially’ Moving to Nashville

On “American Idol,” Thompson won over viewers with his country sound and stories of his humble beginnings, often talking during pre-taped segments about his hometown of Louisa, Kentucky, where he worked in construction and was raising a baby boy, Walker Lee, with girlfriend Angel Dixon before he auditioned for the show.

Since his big win, 20-year-old Thompson has been traveling five hours back and forth between Louisa, where his old friends and family are, to Nashville, where his music label, “Idol” friends and music opportunities are. But in a November 15 interview with Country Swag, the outlet reported that the 20-year-old plans to “officially” move to Nashville in January 2023.

It’s not clear if he’ll make the move alone. When Thompson was thrust into fame as the winner of “Idol” in May 2022, rumors swirled about a breakup with Dixon, who was seen multiple times visiting Thompson on the show. But rumors also grew about a romance with HunterGirl.

Though Thompson has not opened up much about his relationship status with Dixon, he has shot down the buzz about HunterGirl, whom he considers one of his best friends after they grew close during the filming of “Idol.” In fact, in an August 11 interview with Country Nights, he said he was tired of all the rumors, particularly those blaming HunterGirl, whom he’s been co-headlining a concert tour with this fall.

“The only thing that bothers me is people are saying that me and Angel broke up and they’re blaming it on whoever,” he said. “Or they’re saying this or that and that’s insane. Hunter hasn’t done a single thing. Nothing like that’s happened.”

Thompson added that HunterGirl and Angel are actually “good friends.” In a June interview with Music Mayhem, Thompson said that HunterGirl had been trying to convince him to make the move to Nashville.

“She really wants me to move to Nashville,” Thompson said. “I definitely took that into consideration because that’s where country music is, right there. It’s definitely a thought. I’m so used to my little hometown though, it’s almost going to be hard to leave. But to do this, what I’m wanting to, what I’m shooting for, that’s the risk you got to take.”

Noah Thompson Says He Feels Comfortable in Nashville

When Thompson won “American Idol,” he’d only been to Nashville once. Upon his second trip there in June to perform at CMA Fest, he told Music Mayhem he felt far more comfortable there than in Los Angeles.

“Being down here (in Nashville), I don’t feel away from home. I mean it just feels the same almost,” he said at the time. “It’s kinda hard to believe that I’m down here doing all this. It’s just really fun.”

In a November 1 profile by Country Now, Thompson said that he’ll do anything to help his career flourish in order to provide a better life for his son, including moving to be closer to the action.

“I’m still a kid, you know, and I got a baby boy of my own,” he said. “I mean, he’s my life. He really is. He means everything to me. This whole change, it was really hard on me, but I know that I’m never gonna be able to take care of that kid the way I can doing this. I mean, that’s the God honest truth. I wasn’t the smartest guy in the world. I didn’t go to college, didn’t have the money to go to college, so it’s a dream come true. It really is.”

Living in Nashville, Thompson will be surrounded by fellow “Idol” alums. In addition to HunterGirl, “Music City” is home to season 20 fan-favorites including Leah Marlene and Dan Marshall, season 19 winner Chayce Beckham, season 18’s Grace Leer, season 17’s Laci Kaye Booth, and season 16 winner Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson. Former contestants-turned-superstars Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, Laura Alaina, and Jimmie Allen also live in the Nashville area, as does coach Luke Bryan

Before Thompson heads to Nashville, he’ll ring in 2023 in Kentucky, co-headlining a New Year’s Eve show with Chase Matthew at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pike, Kentucky.