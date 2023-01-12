Lisa Marie Presley Suffers Cardiac Arrest: Report

Two days after tearfully celebrating Austin Butler‘s Golden Globes Best Actor win for the movie “Elvis,” the Baz Luhrmann-directed feature film about her iconic father, Lisa Marie Presley, has been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, according to a report from TMZ. Presley, 54, has tried to follow in her dad’s music-making footsteps for years, even appearing on “American Idol” in 2012, but has often struggled with her career, finances, and family tragedies. However, helping to bring her dad’s story to life in the new film brought her a new source of joy. Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Marie Presley Rushed to Hospital, Per Report

According to TMZ, Lisa Marie went into “full arrest” at her home in Calabasas, California, on January 12, 2023. The outlet’s sources said someone on the scene administered epinephrine at least once and that they were able to regain a pulse.

TMZ has reported that a “source with direct knowledge” said Lisa Marie’s housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom as her ex-husband, Danny Keough, was arriving home from taking their kids to school. TMZ said he performed until paramedics arrived.

Lisa Marie was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, TMZ reported, and her mom, Priscilla, has been photographed arriving at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globes with her mom, Priscilla Presley, sitting at Butler’s table. Both became emotional during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture as he thanked them for their help in mastering his role as Elvis.

Lisa Marie put her hands over her face and then over her heart as he said, “Thank you, guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

During an Entertainment Tonight interview on the red carpet before the awards show, Lisa Marie said Butler’s performance as her dad was “mindblowing.”

“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she revealed. “I had to take like five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot-on and so authentic. I can’t even describe what it meant.”

In an Instagram post on June 18, 2022, sharing behind-the-scenes photos of an interview she did with Butler for ABC News, she wrote, “I do believe that this may be my first smile in 2 years.”

Life has been difficult for Elvis’s only daughter in recent years, particularly since her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide on July 12, 2020, at the age of 27.

In a vulnerable essay that she wrote for People magazine in honor of National Grief Awareness Day on August 20, 2022, Presley wrote, “I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day and that’s hard enough to now live with, but others will judge and blame you too, even secretly or behind your back which is even more cruel and painful on top of everything else.”

Lisa Marie Presley Claimed ‘American Idol’ Investment Led to Her Financial Hardship

Over the years, Lisa Marie has struggled to hit it big in the music industry and manage her finances. According to Billboard, she’s had three songs on the charts; her biggest hit was “To Whom It May Concern,” which spent 18 weeks on the Billboard 200, reaching No. 5 in 2003.

In one of her attempts to top the charts like her dad, Lisa Marie appeared on “American Idol” — in May 2012 — to sing her new single, “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.” But several years later, she blamed her manager’s investment in the parent company of the show for her financial hardship.

In February 2018, Us Weekly reported that Lisa Marie sued her former manager for $100 million, claiming that Barry Siegel, who oversaw the trust that her dad left for her upon his death in 1977, ran it into the ground.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Lisa Marie said Siegel sold 85 percent of her interest in Elvis Presley Enterprises for $100 million in 2005, and used the money to invest in Core Entertainment, which was the parent company of “American Idol.” However, Core went bankrupt in 2016. Lisa Marie said she lost $24.5 million because of it and that she was left with just $14,000. Siegel countersued Lisa Marie, and the two went back and forth for years.

It’s not clear if a settlement or decision has been reached in either case, but in June 2022, Radar Online exclusively reported that her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, whom she was married to from 2006 to 2016, claimed that Lisa Marie’s financial situation had improved and he was in need of spousal support.