Is Luke Bryan on ‘American Idol’ Tonight?

Last week, Luke Bryan was absent from the live shows on American Idol after testing positive for COVID-19. Paula Abdul sat in for Bryan, but will he reclaim his spot on the judges’ panel tonight?

Yes. He will return.

When Katy Perry and Lionel Richie spoke to ET Online, they said that Bryan was keeping in touch during last week’s live shows, even though he was stuck at home. “He was texting us. He was blowing up our phones during the whole episode. Some of it we can’t even say…” Perry said.

Richie seconded that, adding, “We can’t say the half of it!”

It wasn’t until last Monday morning that Bryan revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19. Now, Perry says he’s doing much better.

“He’s totally good. I think he’s gonna be alright. I think we’ll be seeing him next week,” she shared.

Turns out that prediction was correct.

According to Variety, staffers on Idol knew all along that Bryan had not received a vaccination prior to being diagnosed with Covid. However, as the outlet pointed out, “If the two-week rule is in place and being honored, his return tonight means Bryan would actually have been testing negative by the time of last Monday’s announcement, yet benched at the time nonetheless for still being within the two-week safety window for producing consistent negative results after a positive test.”

Paula Sits In for Bryan

'American Idol': Paula Abdul returns, calls Simon an 'STD,' Wyatt Pike drops out

How did Abdul do as she sat in for Bryan last week?

When Abdul spoke to ET Online, she said the experience was very nostalgic. “I didn’t have time to think about it because it was literally, I got the call on Friday night and I was worried because I was getting my second vaccine and I thought, ‘Oh my God, what if I have a reaction?'” Abdul recalled. “I was able to move my appointment to Saturday night, so yesterday I was feeling kind of crappy, but today I woke up fine. And it was fun!”

She added, “I love being on this panel tonight. It’s way different than the panel that I was on, that’s for sure.”

Abdul’s experience wasn’t without its hiccups, though. When Abdul was Facetiming with Randy Jackson on the show, she accidentally called Cowell an “STD”.

“Yes, it does, we’re just missing the STD,” she said.

When Ryan Seacrest gave her an inquisitive look, she said, “The super talented debonair!”

Abdul then turned to Perry and Richie and said, under her breath, “I can’t believe I said that.”

Bryan’s ACM Performance

Earlier this week, Bryan confirmed that he would not be appearing on Sunday’s ACM Awards.

Other artists slated to perform at the 2021 ACM Awards include Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, and Keith Urban.

As highlighted by Taste of Country, the awards ceremony was relocated from Las Vegas to Nashville in 2020, and will once again be airing from Nashville, this year.

There, according to Rolling Stone, he is nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

