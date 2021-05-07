Luke Bryan Throws Shade at Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan, country music star, Entertainer of The Year, and judge on ABC’s “American Idol,” and Blake Shelton, coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” are often poking fun at one another over everything from salaries to their body type.

Bryan has been featured in several commercials for Jockey alongside his wife, Caroline Boyer. The two have been ambassadors for the brand since 2020 and have even appeared in a Super Bowl ad for the underwear and clothing company.

Read on to learn more about what Bryan had to say about Shelton’s endorsements.

Bryan Threw Some Shade at Shelton’s Body Type

In a new interview with ET Online, while talking about his deal with Jockey underwear, Bryan was asked what he thought about Shelton’s advertisements.

Shelton talked about Bryan’s underwear modeling to PopCulture in early 2021.

“It is disgusting, but it’s not surprising…” Shelton said at the time. “Luke just seems like one of those guys that walks around his house in his underwear all day. If he doesn’t have to put clothes on, he probably doesn’t.”

When Bryan heard about that, he had some choice words about Shelton’s endorsements and modeling.

“You know, the thing about Blake is, you know, I challenged myself by getting in the underwear market because I feel that, to properly model underwear, everything has got to be tight and firm and pumped,” Bryan told ET Online. “And one of Blake’s first big endorsements was [pizza], so you can see where his brain was, you know?”

He added, “He just wants to sit around and eat wagon wheels of pizza all day, and, you know, I want to work out and be underwear ready.”

Bryan Has Previously Been Mistaken for Shelton

During his April 29, 2021 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Bryan was asked about an Instagram post where he was seen on TV with the caption “Blake Shelton” under him.

The original Instagram post was uploaded on April 6, 2020, and it shows Bryan playing the guitar on-air. The caption reads, “I gotta work harder.”

“Come on!” Fallon responded. “You work this hard! You have how many number ones! You’re like, ‘You think I’m Blake Shelton?!’”

Bryan took the mistake all in good fun, however.

“That’s the former Sexiest Man Alive right there on the couch,” Bryan said. “Before I, even before I even posted on Instagram, I sent it to Blake and I’m like, ‘I mean my life is pretty much over after this point.’”

Bryan continued, “You know, Blake just chooses to go gray. He just chooses to, like, look like a silver fox. I’ve got a lot of Just For Men hair products. I work hard on this! I still can’t separate from Blake, it’s just a shame.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC. “The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

