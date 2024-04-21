SEE IT: ‘American Idol’ Judge Falls on Stage During Live Show

“American Idol” judge Luke Bryan took a nasty fall on stage during a show on April 20. Bryan was performing at the Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver, Canada, when he slipped and fell.

Bryan let fans know that he was okay by raising his hands up into the air and continuing on with the music. He then held up a cell phone — which appeared to be the reason that he fell. It seems as though a fan may have tossed the mobile device on to the stage. Fortunately, Bryan was not seriously injured, though the fall looked very painful.

Bryan is currently on his “Mind of a Country Boy” tour. He has more than two dozen more dates scheduled through the middle of September 2024. Bryan has been a judge on “American Idol” since 2018.

Fans Reacted to a Video of Luke Bryan Falling

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a video of Bryan’s fall found its way to TikTok. Fans got a real kick out of how Bryan handled the potentially embarrassing moment — but all were happy to see that he wasn’t injured and that he was able to continue on with the show without missing a beat.

“It’s not luke Bryan show if he doesn’t fall at least once,” one person wrote.

“He’s so funny! That fall May have hurt but he finishes with a laugh off! Great job Luke!! It’s becoming his signature move,” someone else added.

“I was there! Glad he was okay! But OMG he’s so amazing. That was so funny,” a third comment read.

“Good Lord people need to stop throwing things on stage he slipped on a phone for Pete’s sake says how people get hurt Glad he wasn’t hurt,” a fourth TikTok user said.

“As they say it’s not a Luke Bryan show if he doesn’t fall on stage. He slipped on beer on the last show I went to…his beer at that,” someone else weighed in.

Luke Bryan Fell During a Show in North Carolina in 2022

This isn’t the first time that the country music star has fallen on stage, either. Back in 2022, Good Housekeeping reported that Bryan fell during a live show in Raleigh, North Carolina.

He was singing and dancing when he appeared to slip and fall sideways. It seems as though the stage may have been went from rain that had fallen earlier in the evening.

“A weather delay couldn’t slow Raleigh down. Love y’all #RaisedUpRightTour,” Bryan captioned a post on X hours after the show.

Meanwhile, CMT reported that Bryan falling at his own shows has become sort of a tradition — especially in North Carolina.

“In 2014, Bryan stepped off the edge of the stage in Charlotte, North Carolina and fell to the floor between the stage and the barricade. He was helped back on stage and said that the last time he was in North Carolina, he fell on stage. So that brings Bryan to a total of at least three falls in the Tar-heel State,” per CMT.

