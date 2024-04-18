OG ‘Voice’ Coach Talks Possible Return to the Show

Former “Voice” coach Blake Shelton admits that he misses the people that he worked with on the show — but would he ever consider a return? Probably not.

“I miss the people. … Those people became like family to me, literally from the crew all up to the producers of the show… I was with them more than I was with my family,” Shelton told ET. The one thing he doesn’t miss, however, is the job itself.

“I totally needed a break from that, because if I wasn’t into it then it wasn’t good for whoever was on my team. I don’t want to be someone who’s just going through the motions. Those artists need somebody fighting for them. The second I started feeling like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t even remember what season this is anymore. Who are the coaches on this season?’ [I knew that] I needed [to get] away from here,” he added.

Shelton was an OG coach on the show and left after the 23rd season. The show is currently in its 25th season and features Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper as coaches. The finale will air in May.

Here’s what you need to know:

Blake Shelton Would Return to ‘The Voice’ Under 1 Condition

In October 2022, Shelton shared his decision to leave “The Voice.” He made the announcement in a viral Instagram post.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” he said at the time. Shelton still holds the record for most victories on the show, winning a whopping nine times before he said goodbye.

Shelton isn’t completely ruling out the idea of reprising his role, however — but he’d only go back if the stars aligned. That is, he would want all four original coaches back in their chairs.

“If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I’d return] for one season, a one-off. That would be fun for me… That would be something I would be interested in doing,” he told ET.

Adam Levine & Christina Aguilera Are Unlikely to Return

It seems that getting the band back together is highly unlikely, given the respective careers and busy schedules of the OG coaches. In addition, some of the coaches simply don’t want to return.

In 2018, Christina Aguilera told Billboard that she has no desire to come back to “The Voice.”

“It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one. You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story,” she told the outlet. She was a coach on seasons 1–3, 5, 8, and 10.

Adam Levine announced his departure from “The Voice” in 2019 after 16 straight seasons. Though he returned for a performance on the finale with his band, Maroon 5, Levine doesn’t appear to have any interest in returning to the show in a coaching role. In December 2020, Levine did a Q&A on his Instagram Stories.

“Come back to ‘The Voice’?” one fan asked, and Levine replied, “No thank you?” according to Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Cee Lo Green (who was on “The Voice” on seasons 1–3 and on season 5) might be the only coach to strongly consider a return. “I would love to do it again,” he said in 2015 (per Billboard). It’s unknown if his feelings have changed in the years since.

