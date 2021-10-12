‘American Idol’ Winner Maddie Poppe Announces Christmas Tour

“American Idol” season 16 winner Maddie Poppe is embarking on a nationwide tour for the holiday season to close out 2021. Here’s what you need to know.

Poppe Revealed The Tour Dates On Instagram

In an Instagram post on October 11, Maddie Poppe announced a national tour that stretches from the week of Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. Sporting some new dark hair, Poppe looks super sharp in the announcement posts. The title of the tour is “Maddie Poppe’s Acoustic Christmas 2021.”

The tour dates and locations are as follows:

November 21, Arnold’s Park, IA

November 30, Philadelphia, PA

December 3, Annapolis, MD

December 4, East Greenwich, RI

December 5, Pittsburgh, PA

December 12, Los Angeles, CA

December 14, Bend, OR

December 15, Big Sky, MT

December 17, Dubuque, IA

December 18, Northwood, IA

December 19, Cedar Rapids, IA

December 22, St. Louis, MO

December 23, Cincinnati, OH

December 28, Nashville, TN

December 31, Cedar Falls, IA

According to Poppe’s Instagram stories and her original post, tickets go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. local time for the specific venue. A deeper dive into her Instagram story reveals that some venues are offering up pre-sale tickets starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, so check your local venues for more information.

This is Poppe’s Second Acoustic Christmas Tour

In 2020, the 23-year-old “American Idol” winner released an EP titled “Christmas From Home” and embarked on a companion tour around her home state of Iowa. According to MetroTix, it was nearly sold out and this year they expanded the tour nationwide.

“I’m so excited to be back on the road again this year. Last year’s Iowa Christmas tour was so much fun that we decided to expand it out to the rest of the country this year. It will be so nice to see faces both familiar and new this holiday season,” said Poppe in a statement.

Since winning “American Idol” in 2018, Poppe has released a studio album titled “Whirlwind” and her Christmas EP, she charted two singles on the US Adult Pop charts, “Made You Miss” and “Not Losing You,” and she has toured with singer/songwriter Ingrid Michaelson. She was also the National Anthem singer at the 2021 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees back on August 12.

Once the pandemic was in full swing, Poppe was mostly performing virtually, live-streaming concerts for her fans online. But in June 2021, she did make an appearance at the famous Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, IA, with “American Idol” season 16 runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson and guitarist Scott Goldbaum. In her Instagram post about performing, she wrote, “So cool to have played the Surf last night with @calebleemusic and @scottgoldbaum. Been over 16 months since we’ve done a show together! Also found my dad’s name signed on the wall from 2003 when he played with his band here, and got to sign mine above it. Thanks to everyone who came out!”

The Surf Ballroom is well known in the music world because it was the site of Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly, and The Big Bopper’s final performance before they tragically died in a plane crash on February 3, 1959 (“the day the music died”).

“American Idol” returns in spring 2022 on ABC.

