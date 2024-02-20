Mortician Kennedy Reid Flooded With Online ‘Hate’ Since ‘American Idol’ Audition

While most of the contestants featured on the season 22 premiere of “American Idol” are enjoying their sudden tastes of fame, mortician and aspiring singer Kennedy Reid says she’s been dealing with lots of negativity since her audition aired on February 18, 2024.

Two days after the premiere, the 23-year-old from New Albany, Indiana, revealed in a social media post that she’s “encountered a lot of hate in the last 48 hours.”

After Reid impressed the judges with her rendition of Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” and joked around with them about her job as a mortician, she earned a golden ticket to Hollywood — and wound up singing an impromptu duet with judge Luke Bryan. Though he voted no, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie said they wanted to give her a chance to spread her wings.

But as soon as her audition aired, people on social media began trolling Reid over her appearance, with many writing that she looked much older than 23, critiquing her makeup and hair.

“They weren’t kidding when they said the music industry can be tough,” Reid wrote in a post on February 20, adding that she’s “choosing to be graceful and kind” in response to the haters.

The amount of backlash has grown so intense, though, that Reid’s mom even recorded a post with hopes of convincing the naysayers that her daughter is, indeed, 23.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kennedy Reid Humorously Claps Back at Critics on Social Media

On February 20, Reid posted a selfie of herself with Jean Ann, the pianist and good friend she brought to her Los Angeles audition and who cracked the judges up with her cackling laughter. Reid thanked those who have “shown me kindness, love and support.”

“God has so many amazing things in store,” she wrote. “I am a blessed (23 year old) woman. Makeup or not! Please keep me in your prayers.❤️”

Contestants on “American Idol” must be between 15 and 29 years old at the time of their auditions, according to American Songwriter, but Reid has tried to respond with humor to some of those who are skeptical of her age.

On a video of Reid’s audition posted on the “Idol” Instagram account, one person wrote, “23? Somebody lied on their application 🤷🏼‍♀️ And didn’t think she was that great. Reminded me of a community theater performer.”

When Reid quipped, “awe! I love theatre! Thanks!,” the person responded, “PROVE ME WRONG 🤓”

Another skeptic wrote, “1) She is definitely not 23! 2) cackling cat lady is her mama 3) The “Boss” is her dad! 4) she must have alopecia, because that wig and no eyebrows. 😮”

Reid responded, “Thanks for the comment Ang! I’ll be praying for you.”

When someone else wrote, “She’s got that Tammy Faye Baker vibe going on,” Reid replied, “awe! I love Tammy’s makeup! Thanks boo!”

Reid has received many positive comments, too, especially as friends and followers have noticed all the negativity.

On Reid’s Facebook page, which has 18, 000 followers, one person wrote, “Just be yourself! Don’t worry , about what people that don’t know you say. You are talented and beautiful. There are going to be many jealous and just plain mean people that will try to break you. Stand up, smile and straighten your crown. You got this “

Kennedy Reid’s Mom Goes to Bat for Her Daughter on TikTok

In response to the backlash about Reid’s age, her mom, Jennifer Taylor, posted a TikTok video on February 20, attempting to prove that her daughter is actually 23.

Recording as she walked through her house, Taylor said, “There is a lot of controversy going around the internet on how old she is. This is the house that she grew up at in Sellersburg, Indiana. I have six children, here’s all my kids (pictures) hanging on the wall. Kennedy’s hanging up there with her microphone. She’s been singing her whole life.”

“Kennedy is definitely 23 years old,” she continued. “I’m 43 years old. I had her when I was young. And she’s definitely 23. There’s no controversy about that whatsoever.”

Before her audition aired, Reid told local ABC affiliate WHAS11 that auditioning for “Idol” had already been a huge learning experience, including traveling the furthest she’d ever been from home.

“I’m just a small town girl, I’m totally out of my element right now, but I’m learning so much and I’m so exited to share this experience with everybody,” she said. “I’m just a down to earth person that loves music and I want to share my gift with the world.”

Right after her audition aired on the season premiere, Reid told WHAS11, “That was actually the first time I’ve seen it since the actual audition. I’m just so blessed. Watching it back makes me so excited and I just feel honored to be holding this (golden ticket) in my hand.”

Reid returned to Los Angeles in December for Hollywood Week, but those performances won’t air for several weeks. ABC doesn’t allow “Idol” contestants to reveal how they did in rounds that have no yet aired.