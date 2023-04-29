Exclusive: Nutsa Buzaladze is Ready to Win Over ‘American Idol’ Fans After Judge’s Save

Earning a spot in the Top 12 on “American Idol” is no easy task. Just ask Nutsa Buzaladze.

The singer who hails from the country of Georgia has done everything she can to win over the judges on Season 21. From singing two songs at the audition to prove herself worthy of a golden ticket to her capstone, glitter-filled performance of Grace Potter’s “Paris (Ooh La La)” at Disney’s Aulani Resort, Nutsa has displayed a wide range of what she can do.

Despite being among the most popular contestants on Instagram, the 26-year-old found herself on the outside looking in when it came to moving on from the Top 20 into the Top 12. She landed in the “danger zone” along with nine other contestants, needing to prove herself to the judges once again to earn one of two judge’s saves. Ultimately, the trio of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie chose to save her along with Lucy Love, giving both of them an extra week in the competition.

Nutsa Gets Another Chance at her ‘Dream’

Speaking to Heavy, Nutsa referred to this whole experience as “a dream come true.” She said she was “nervous” when it came down to her having to sing for life. With one spot left, Ryan Seacrest brought Nutsa and Megan Danielle onto the stage with the latter taking that last spot by way of fan voting. This forced Nutsa to have to deliver a memorable performance.

SHOCK! Nutsa Gets Standing Ovation After Epic Cover: "Un-Break My Heart" – American Idol 2023 Top 20

She said that despite her nerves, she was “eager” and ready to give it her all in the last song of the night. She stepped up with her rendition of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” by the Dreamgirls. This proved to be good enough to earn the judge’s save, which prompted Perry and Bryan to simultaneously say, “We’re nuts for Nutsa.”

“I felt so many emotions at the same time,” Nutsa explained to Heavy about hearing the judge’s choosing to save her. “I was excited, agitated, thankful, happy to tears… but it’s not only about me, I was thinking about my supporters as well. I didn’t want to let them down.”

Nutsa Has a Message for the Voters

When it comes to the next round, Nutsa and the rest of the Top 12 will be taking on songs that honor those in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With no more judge’s saves left, she knows that she has to step up and win over more voters.

She shared with Heavy what her message is to potential voters.

“There are people who support me and who don’t,” she began. “I want to tell each and every single of them: you decide if my dream will come true or not, it’s in your hands. I promise, as a performer I will always give my all whether in the contest or not. I will work on myself even more to be the kind of singer you want to listen to. Finally, I want to thank everyone, because both negative and positive feedback gives me a chance to improve and be better.”

Play

Nutsa Goes Nuts With Her Vocals And Moves On Stage In Beautiful Hawaii | Top 26 – American Idol 2023

The Tbilisi-born singer reiterated that she’s “grateful” for the judges seeing something in her. She’s approached every opportunity in “American Idol” the same and says she will continue to do that for as long she’s in the competition.

“One thing I knew [from the beginning] was that I wanted it so bad and I was ready to put my all in all my performances,” she told Heavy. “I’m very grateful that the judges saw that in me.”

“American Idol” will return on Sunday night on ABC with the Top 12 returning to the stage for another live episode.