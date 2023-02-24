Orlando Bloom Calls Life With Katy Perry ‘Really, Really, Really Challenging’

Being in a relationship with pop star Katy Perry is not always easy, according to her longtime beau, Orlando Bloom. In a new interview, the actor admitted that navigating life with the “American Idol” judge can be “really, really, really challenging.”

That’s not news to Perry, who has publicly thanked Bloom in the past for putting up with her “insanity.” But shortly after his latest comments about her were published, he took to social media to clear up any doubts about his commitment to and love for her.

Orlando Bloom Says He & Katy Perry Are ‘Blessed’ Despite Battles

In a new interview with Flaunt, Bloom opened up about his personal and professional life, with insight into why Perry’s not the only one who sometimes causes tension in their relationship. She’s not a huge fan, for instance, of his daredevil antics — like his three-story fall in 1998 that, he revealed via Instagram, “crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis.”

Bloom is also unafraid to visit war-torn and underdeveloped countries as part of his commitment to UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador since 2009. Focused on helping women and children thrive around the world, his work with the organization has taken him to countries including Bangladesh, Jordan, Liberia, Niger, and Ukraine.

The fact he continues to flirt with danger, including filming a future Peacock TV series that will chronicle him trying death-defying stunts, makes Perry feel “stressed,” he said. Nevertheless, the longtime couple, who share two-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, think it’s important to let each other express and explore their creativity and interests on their own terms.

“We’re in two very different pools,” he explained. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

Bloom continued, “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, (but) I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Perry is well aware that she can be a handful. During an acceptance speech at Variety’s Power of Women event in 2021, at which the 13-time Grammy nominee was honored for her philanthropic work, she thanked Bloom for putting up with the “insanity” of her life.

She said, “Lest we forget, behind every great woman, there is a great man. To my beloved partner and constant iron sharpener, whether I like it or not, Orlando, a man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world. Thank you for handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace.”

Orlando Bloom Assures Fans All is Well With Sweet Photo

Despite their differences, Bloom made sure after the Flaunt interview’s publication to show that he remains committed to Perry. On February 21, he posted an Instagram photo of them together with their heads touching and hands clasped.

He wrote, “My ❤️” and added the hashtag #lockwithlove. He also tagged Tiffany & Co., since both he and Perry were wearing matching bracelets from the luxury jewelry brand in the photo.

According to L’Officiel, Bloom and Perry started dating in 2016, endured a breakup between 2017 and 2018, and later got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. However, the pandemic sidelined their wedding plans and the two have yet to marry.

In September 2022, during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Perry said that there will eventually still be a wedding.

“There’s still a plan but the location is challenging,” she said. “I love a big celebration. I am all about big, fun, exotic, great celebrations. So, hopefully, soon.”

Both Perry and Bloom have been married before. She had a short-lived marriage to actor Russell Brand, which lasted from October 2010 to December 2011. Bloom and actress Miranda Kerr were married from 2010 to 2013 and share 11-year-old son Flynn. Over the years, Perry and Kerr have become very close, with the singer calling Kerr her “sister from another mister” at an event in January.