PHOTO: See Luke Bryan Walk His Niece Down the Aisle

Country music star and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan has previously opened up about how much his family means to him, and he showed that off at his niece’s wedding in early September 2021.

In a previous interview with People, Bryan said that he wants to share the story of his family’s tragedies to help others. According to People, Bryan’s brother, Chris, died in a car accident in 1996 and in 2007, his sister Kelly died of natural causes. Then, Kelly’s husband, Lee, had a heart attack and died in 2014, leading Bryan to take care of their three children.

“I’ve had so many tragedies in my life,” Bryan told People. “It’s almost like you don’t want to tell the story because you don’t want to feel like you’re out there craving sympathy.”

Bryan Played a Special Part at His Niece’s Wedding

People reported that Bryan walked his niece, Jordan Cheshire, down the aisle at her wedding to Clint Eudy. The wedding took place at the Troubadour Golf and Field Club in Tennessee. The above video, which was shared by the event planner, Emily Clarke Events on Instagram, showed Bryan fixing Cheshire’s veil and escorting her to greet her groom.

According to People, Bryan also danced with Cheshire during the reception to Phil Collins’ “You’ll Be in My Heart.”

The comments on the video of the event all offered support to Bryan and his family.

“Absolutely heart melting,” one person wrote. “Luke’s smile is all you need to see how special this moment is to all of them! What a great family!”

Another commenter wrote, “He’s grinning so wide!! What a proud uncle moment!”

According to Today, the couple honored their deceased family members who couldn’t be there with a family tree of photos at their wedding reception.

Bryan Opened Up About Experiencing Grief in a Documentary

Luke Bryan starred in a new documentary titled “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.” The film is an IMDb TV Original and was a five-part docuseries, according to Deadline.

In the interview with People, Bryan said that he wants to inspire people to get through tragedies and still be joyful people.

“Maybe Chris and Kelly and Lee have moved some puzzle pieces around to make my life so fortunate,” Bryan shared. “When I say my prayers at night, I have to say, ‘Thank y’all for looking after us down here.’”

Bryan revealed during the documentary how important his family is to him.

“My dad told me, ‘Please get out of here and go follow your dreams,’” Bryan says at one point in the trailer.

“The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” Bryan said, according to Deadline. “Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”

