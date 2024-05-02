‘Idol’ Winner Reveals Baby Girl: ‘She’s Going to Make Me a Better Human Being’

It’s only been five weeks since “American Idol” season 2 winner Ruben Studdard, 45, became a girl dad — welcoming his second child with his wife Kristin on March 21, 2024. But the R&B crooner, who also has a three-year-old son with Kristin, can already tell his daughter is going to make a big impact on his life.

The Studdards shared the first photos of baby Henri, named in honor of Kristin’s late father, Henry, with a spread in People magazine that was first revealed during Ruben’s May 1 appearance on “The Sherri Show.”

Having a girl, he said, has “definitely given me a greater respect for the women in my life.”

For the People photo shoot, baby Henri was fast asleep in a wicker basket, curled up in a white blanket with a soft pink, satin bow on her stomach. Henri’s initials were monogrammed on the bow in white thread.

Her big brother, Olivier, is seen in another photo sitting next to the sleeping baby. He’s smiling sweetly, wearing a blue and white checkered shirt and pink shorts to match his sister’s bow. A separate photo shows him softly kissing baby Henri’s forehead.

Kristin shared two of the photos on Instagram and wrote, “My sweet babies 💙🎀”

Talking with Shepherd, Studdard said, “I definitely am thankful that I have been given the opportunity to be her father, but I believe that she’s going to make me a better human being.”

“Not that Olivier doesn’t,” he added. “Olivier keeps me on my toes. I have to play a lot more than I normally would, so we’re out in the yard running and being rough, but I know I’m going to have to be, like, very very hands-on with Henri. So I’m looking forward to watching her grow up and become the type of woman her mother is.”

When Shepherd asked how he’ll handle it one day when boys want to date Henri, he quipped, “Oh they’re gonna have to come see me,” adding that since he’s an “old dad,” they’re going to have to come “sofa sit.”

Ruben Studdard Says He’s Grateful He’s Still in the Music Business Over 20 Years After ‘Idol’

During his chat with Shepherd, they both marveled at how he continues to be a sought-after artist more than 20 years after winning “American Idol.”

He recently wrapped up a national tour with Clay Aiken, who was his runner-up on “Idol” and remains one of his best friends. And over the weekend, he performed for a sold-out crowd at the New York Pops’ 41st annual gala celebrating legendary music executive Clive Davis. Other performers included “Idol” winner Fantasia, John Cougar Mellencamp, Babyface,

“I definitely did not fit the mold of what people probably perceived or saw as an ‘American Idol,'” he told Shepherd of his 2003 win, “but I knew that my talent and God’s favor was enough for me.”

Studdard is promoting his current album, “The Way I Remember It,” which includes many songs about and dedicated to Kristin.

“I’m just glad I’ve got somebody to sing about,” he told Shepherd. “Like, real talk, everybody does not, and so when you find that somebody special, I’m glad I get the opportunity to tell everybody how much she means to me.”

Studdard has appeared on “Idol” multiple times in recent years, including motivating contestants at auditions in 2021. He and Aiken also performed with the season 21 finalists during the show’s finale last year.