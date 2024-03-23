‘American Idol’ Winner Welcomes New Baby

It’s a girl! A rep for R&B crooner Ruben Studdard has confirmed that the season 2 “American Idol” winner welcomed a new baby with his wife, Kristin Moore-Studdard, according to People. Kristin gave birth to a baby girl on March 21, 2024.

People reported that the baby girl — named Henri, in memory of Moore-Studdard’s late father, Henry — was born weighing six pounds, 14 ounces. Baby Henri is the couple’s second child; they also have a three-year-old son, Olivier.

Ruben and Kristin told People, “We are thrilled to welcome baby Henri into our lives. Big bro Olivier can’t contain his excitement.”

Ruben Studdard Told Kelly Clarkson That He & His Wife Waited to Find Out Their Baby’s Gender

Ruben and his wife chose not to find out whether they were having a boy or girl, he told original “Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson just days before baby Henri was born.

Duuring a stop at “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on March 15 to promote his latest album, “The Way I Remember It,” Ruben told Clarkson, “I have no idea, we didn’t want to find out, so we will find out when they arrive.”

“We didn’t buy anything,” Ruben continued. “The only thing we did is like a neutral color in the room. Other than that, we haven’t bought anything because we want to find out when the baby comes, so we’re excited about it.”

Clarkson raved about the maternity photos of Kristin, which they shared on a large screen on-set.

“I mean, how beautiful is your wife?” she exclaimed as Ruben chuckled. “Like, she’s one of those women that gets pregnant and does glow!”

Ruben agreed, saying that his wife is “beautiful from head to toe.” He added that that his newest album is like a love letter to his wife, explaining that “every single song on the album is something I would say to Kristin.”

Both of Ruben Studdard’s Children Now Carry On Important Family Names

Even though Ruben and Kristin waited to find out the gender of the baby until the birth, they had a name picked out for her months ago.

During a joint appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show” on November 17, Kristin said they’d name the baby “Henri” if they had a girl or “Henry” if they had a boy so that they could honor her late father either way.

With their son Olivier, the couple chose his middle name to honor Ruben’s late brother Kevin, who died in 2018 at age 44, per People.

“Even though our family members are gone, they still have a connection to the people we loved the most,” Ruben told Hall of their choice to give each child a family name.

Ruben and Kristin revealed via social media in November that they were expecting a new addition to their family. In an Instagram video, they showed little Olivier celebrating the news he was going to be a big brother.

The couple posted additional photos over the next several months as the pregnancy progressed, including a maternity photo shoot on Valentine’s Day.

At the time of publication, they had not yet shared any photos of their latest arrival.