Ryan Seacrest Breaks Down in Tears During Television Interview

Ryan Seacrest got emotional during an interview on “Good Morning America” on December 5, 2023. The “American Idol” host was on the program to discuss his new passion project and teared up while talking about it.

As part of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, the new “Wheel of Fortune” host has launched Seacrest Studios inside various pediatric hospitals across the globe.

“You feel a lot,” Seacrest said on GMA. “To be honest, you see everything. You feel the weight of what’s happening. You look over and you see it on a mom or a dad’s face when they’re, you know,” he trailed off. “Sorry, I get emotional talking about it,” he said, tearing up.

“When they’re going through something tough with their kids and you just want to focus on helping them forget about it for a second, and going for that smile, and going for letting them sing that song that they love to sing in front of an audience that’s paying attention to them. That’s what I think about when we do these broadcasts inside these studios,” he continued.

Ryan Seacrest Said His Passion Project Gives Him ‘Purpose’

Though Seacrest admits that he loves what he does when it comes to his career, he has found great joy in bringing something special to sick children.

“I love what I do for a living, but what I do is a lot of fun, and it’s not too serious. This has given me real purpose,” he told ABC7 in September 2023.

“I think when you’re in one of these facilities, a lot of serious things are happening. When a patient and a child and a family can escape what they’re going through, it’s part of the healing process and it really helps with their mental health as well,” he added.

Seacrest has enlisted the help of some of his family members on the project, too.

“It’s brought us closer to together. It makes it all the more significant to work with my mom, dad, and sister on a project like this,” he said.

Seacrest Studios Aims to Give Kids an Outlet to Express Themselves

There is something very special about Seacrest’s desire to help sick kids and their families, and the way in which he’s going about it is nothing short of unique.

He developed Seacrest Studios as a way for kids “to explore the creative realms of Radio, Television and New Media, that will aid in the healing process for children and their families during their stay. Seacrest Studios are used to provide a variety of programming to the patients in the hospitals, whether they are physically in studio or watching through a closed-circuit network from their in-room TV screen,” according to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation website.

So far, there are more than a dozen locations opened across the country, including at Boston’s Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.

