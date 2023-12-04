How Carrie Underwood’s Face Has Healed Since Her Accident

Carrie Underwood‘s face has completely healed following a 2017 accident. The “American Idol” winner had fallen outside of her home in November 2017, resulting in serious injuries to her face.

For several months, Underwood was careful to hide her face.

“I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery, the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” she said in a message posted to her private fan club (via Glamour).

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” she added.

Flash forward to 2023 and Underwood still has a scar on her face, though it is usually hidden by makeup. Her scar runs from above her lip to underneath her nose and can be seen in close-up photos.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carrie Underwood Called the Incident a ‘Freak Accident’

Underwood was alone when she fell outside of her home.

“Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident. I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business. It could happen to anybody,” Underwood told Hoda Kotb on a January 2018 episode of “The Today Show.”

“I say if I would have fallen anywhere else, it wouldn’t have been a problem. There was one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed,” she added.

Underwood was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was treated for a deep laceration on her face that required more than 40 stitches. She also fractured her wrist.

There Have Been Numerous Conspiracy Theories About Carrie Underwood’s Face Injury

There have been all kinds of rumors about Underwood’s face and what fans have speculated really happened. One of the most common conspiracy theories is that Underwood actually had plastic surgery on her face. She addressed these rumors in an interview with Redbook.

“I’m on some magazine every other week for something crazy,” she told the outlet. “It’s a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this look better. Life is full of ups and downs, and I might have had a few more downs than ups last year,” she added.

Play

According to Life & Style Magazine, some fans believe that Underwood’s facial injuries were the result of a physical fight with her husband. However, she has paid no mind to the chatter about her marriage; she and former NHL star Mike Fisher have been married since 2010 and share two sons together.

Underwood no longer hides her face — or her scar.

“I feel good,” she told Ellen DeGeneres nearly one year after the fall. When asked if she felt like she looked different, Underwood responded, “I feel like I do a little bit.”

She went on to say that she feels “close to” herself and “pretty close to normal.”

READ NEXT: Fans Left Stunned by Christina Aguilera’s New TikTok