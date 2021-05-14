‘American Idol’ Reveals Song Choices For Singles, Personal Idol Night

The top four contestants on ABC’s “American Idol” will be performing their newly recorded singles and one song dedicated to their personal idols during the Sunday, May 16 semi-final episode.

Top four contestants Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence each recorded a single that was released on Friday, May 14, 2021, and they’ll each be performing theirs on the upcoming episode.

On top of those singles, each contestant will be performing one song inspired by their personal idol, according to the episode synopsis.

The episode would have originally included the top five artists as voted on by America, but finalist Caleb Kennedy recently announced that he was leaving the competition following the resurfacing of a KKK-themed video clip he was in when he was 12 years old.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming performances and what each finalist will be performing.

Which Songs Will Be Performed For The Contestants’ Personal Idol?

During the upcoming episode, each of the finalists will be mentored by Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and artist Finneas, according to Billboard.

First, Casey Bishop and Chayce Beckham will perform “Break My Heart Again” by Finneas and Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence will perform “What They’ll Say About Us” by the artist.

After that, each of the contestants will take the stage to sing two additional songs.

Here’s what each of the contestants will perform:

Casey Bishop: “wish you were gay” by Billie Eilish and her single “Love Me, Leave Me”

“wish you were gay” by Billie Eilish and her single “Love Me, Leave Me” Chayce Beckham: “Colder Weather” by the Zac Brown Band and his single “23”

“Colder Weather” by the Zac Brown Band and his single “23” Grace Kinstler: “A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson and her own single “Love Someone”

“A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson and her own single “Love Someone” Willie Spence: “Glory” by John Legend and Common coupled with his single “Never Be Alone

With the singles already released, fans of the artists can listen to them online as well as watch videos on YouTube.

When is the Season 19 Finale?

The season finale of season 19 of “American Idol” is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The episode is set to be three hours long and will air live coast-to-coast so everyone can be in on the voting and see the winner of the competition at the same time.

“American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have been offering contestants their praise and criticism for the whole season alongside host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones. They have also been accompanied by a large range of guest mentors including John Stamos and Chris Martin.

At the time of writing, the winner could be any one of the four finalists, with GoldDerby’s odds putting them at about even with Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence with just a slight lead.

Here’s what the schedule for the rest of the season looks like:

Sunday, May 16: Top Five Performances, Live Vote & Top Three Announced

Sunday, May 23: Three-Hour Season Finale, Live Vote & Winner announced

The next season of “American Idol” will likely air in the fall of 2021.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

