Steven Tyler’s Daughter ‘Barely’ Escaped Fires in Maui

Steven Tyler is the latest celebrity whose family is speaking out about the wildfires in Maui. The former “American Idol” judge’s daughter, Mia Tyler, was on vacation on the Hawaiian island, with her 6-year-old son, Axton, when the devastating blaze broke out.

“I don’t know where to start,” Mia Tyler captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on August 12, 2023, according to Hollywood Life. “Halfway through our vacation on Maui we got news that a horrible fire had started an hour north of us. I don’t need to tell you what happened next. All I can say is, it was way worse than what you saw on the news and online,” she added.

“Many people and animals have lost their lives. Homes destroyed. Sacred buildings burnt to ashes. Thousand of locals and tourists displaced. And the horrors those people had to see and experience. Trying to keep my family and friends safe was all I could do. We were in a sacred paradise and could do nothing,” she continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maui Residents Have Been Asking for Help by Way of Donations

People in Maui have been left with nothing but the shirts on their backs as the wildfires leveled houses, scorched cars, and stole memories from families who lived on the island.

Many have been asking for help, by way of donations, as thousands of people have been displaced.

“You can’t imagine, even from the pictures. It’s— everything is gone. There’s nothing left,” local business owner J.D. Hessemer told “CBS Mornings.” “Lahaina needs the world’s help,” he said.

Mia Tyler, whose mom is Cyrinda Foxe, also asked the public for help.

“PLEASE DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI, as the hotels are helping to home the people of Maui. The island needs to heal and does not need tourists taking up valuable resources right now,” she said.

“The only thing we can do is donate to these wonderful people that need us the most right now. Please help. Any penny helps. I pray this land heals and comes back stronger like it always does,” she pleaded.

The Maui Fires May Have Started Due to Downed Power Lines & Residents Had No Forewarning

Like other areas of the country, Hawaii is experiencing very dry conditions in the summer months of 2023, making for very dry areas which can be a dangerous scenario in the event of a fire.

While the exact cause of the blaze in Lahaina, for example, isn’t clear, experts say that downed power lines could be the culprit. According to The New York Times, it’s possible that a gust of wind could have brought down a line and one spark could have had a crippling effect.

Thousands of residents and vacationers were forced to evacuate as the fire ripped through the area. Since most people weren’t given any forewarning, the scene was just as chaotic as it was heartbreaking.

“Unexpected. This is quite stunning. Quite stunning. I watched the fire from the park as it raged the other night and it was just really apocalyptic,” Hawaii resident Michael Kapoustin told KITV4.

As of August 12, 2023, People magazine reported that more than 1,000 people had been unaccounted for. The death toll is nearing 100, according to CBS News.

