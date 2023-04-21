Here’s How a Teenager Made Simon Cowell Cry

Simon Cowell usually has a stern face when it comes to judging competitions. Leaving little emotion for any singer to decide whether or not he likes it, loves it, or is appalled. Recently, on “Britain’s Got Talent,” he couldn’t help but cry.

“My name is Malakai, I’m 13 years old, and my big dream is to be a singer,” said Malakai Bayoh from London. “I started singing at seven. My mom made me join the choir because she’s very bossy.”

Bayoh is young, energetic, enthusiastic, and a comedian for his age. His mother gushes when speaking about his talent and her fears of getting a buzzer. Once he got on the stage, the judges were charmed by his confidence and ease in answering questions.

“No more questions, I promise you. Good luck,” said Cowell.

The crowd would be hushed in a few seconds so Bayoh’s could get ready. After adjusting his stance, he sang a rendition of “Pie Jesu.” Nailing the first note, Simon Cowell and fellow judge Bruno Tonioli raised their eyebrows as the crowd went into a supportive uproar.

“If there’s any one word I would use to describe that,” said Cowell as he grabbed his chest after a standing ovation “Golden!” Cowell happily pressed the golden button, approached the stage, and hugged him, all while complimenting his voice.

Other Moments That Made Simon Cowell Cry

Touching stories pull at anyone heart strings; for most, it’s hard not to cry when someone has a heartbreak story or is overcoming trauma. Much like Bayoh, whose audition already racked up 3.7 million views, two other moments stand out in singing competition history, with over 110 million Youtube views combined.

In August 2015, Josh Daniel auditioned for “The X Factor UK” after gathering the courage to sing “Jealous” by Labrinth in memory of his best friend, who died a few years prior. Cowell was so moved he had his team vote without his critic, later leaving the table to gather his composure.

Michael Ketter, “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 Quarterfinalist, sang “Us” by James Bay. Ketter was already choked up when singing the song; his emotion pieced through his vocals and towards Cowell’s heart.

Simon Cowell Gives Tips to Nail an Audition

Cowell is undoubtedly one of the prominent inspirations for creating musical groups from One Direction to Fifth Harmony and helping shape the careers of the average Joe looking to become a star.

With his extensive background in judging singing competitions from “American Idol,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X-Factor UK,” and “The X-Factor US,” it’s apparent that he knows a thing or two about talent, and how to nail an audition.

In an April 2013 video, producers of “The X Factor USA” sat with Cowell, who shared five major must-haves to have a great audition. If you plan on testing your singing skills, consider these tips: song choice, rehearsing, originality, not being afraid to be “out there,” and refusing to take “no” for an answer.

For Cowell, when making a song choice, he recommends avoiding picking a song that’s heavy with the music and has bad lyrics. Pick a song that will make people remember you. Another must-have is to come prepared, rehearse and own the stage. While rehearsing, work on being original and not afraid to be “out there.” Meaning, go against the grain and not with the crowd, be different, be unique, and don’t be afraid to be you. Lastly, don’t take “no” for an answer if you believe you’re a great singer, singer another song, or show up at another audition.