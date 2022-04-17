‘American Idol’ Season 20 Spoilers: Which Artists Made the Top 20?

The “American Idol” top 20 contestants for season 20 will be officially revealed during the Sunday, April 17, 2022 episode. Because the episode was pre-recorded, those results have already been posted online.

According to the episode description, during the episode, the top 24 contestants returned to Hollywood to learn who made it through to the next round. Then, “all 20 remaining contestants will perform for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and viewers at home will vote once again to determine who will make it to the next round.”

Viewers will vote 10 contestants through, and then the judges pick four from the remaining contestants to move on.

SPOILERS follow for the “American Idol” season 20 top 20.

Which Artists Are in the Top 20?

Spoilers have been posted to The Idol Pad, which has been historically correct when it comes to which artists make it through and which do not for each round of the competition, as long as the shows are pre-taped.

That means after tonight, there will not be spoilers about who gets sent home since they will be announced live.

Here’s who made it through to the top 20:

Allegra Miles Ava Maybee Cadence Baker Cameron Whitcomb Christian Guardino Daniel Marshall Elli Rowe Emyrson Flora Fritz Hager Hunter Girl Jacob Moran Jay Copeland Katyrah Love Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.) Leah Marlene Mike Parker Nicolina Bozzo Noah Thompson Sage Tristen Gressett

Contestants who were in the top 24 but did not make it through to the top 20 were Kenedi Anderson, who withdrew from the competition, Sir Blayke, Danielle Finn, and Scarlet Ayliz.

Anderson was a front-runner and Platinum Ticket winner who withdrew from the competition following the top 24 performances for “personal reasons.”

“American Idol” producer Freemantle Media sent a statement about the exit to People.

“We are disappointed to see Kenedi leave, but we are excited to watch this celebratory 20th season unfold with the incredible talent vying to be the next ‘American Idol,’” the statement reads. Anderson’s performance of Christina Perri’s song “Human” still aired during the Top 24 performance show, and many people loved it. “Your performance on tonight’s show was absolutely incredible!” one person wrote in an Instagram comment. Anderson took to Instagram to announce that she left the show. “For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on ‘American Idol,’” she wrote. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants and all the fans who have supported me.”

When Is the ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Finale?

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Sunday April 17 – Season 20’s Top 20 (3 hour episode)

– Season 20’s Top 20 (3 hour episode) Monday April 18 – Top 14 LIVE Reveal (First live episode)

– Top 14 LIVE Reveal (First live episode) Sunday April 24 – Top 14

– Top 14 Monday April 25 – Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11)

– Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11) Sunday May 1 – Disney Night

– Disney Night Monday May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday May 8 – Top 7

– Top 7 Monday, May 9 – TBD

– TBD Sunday, May 15 – TBD

TBD Monday, May 16 – TBD

TBD Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Idol’ Producer Breaks Silence on ‘Disappointing’ Kenedi Anderson Exit