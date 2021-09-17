‘American Idol’ Hosting a Virtual Audition Day Exclusively for 4-H Youth

The upcoming season of ABC’s “American Idol” does not begin airing until early 2022, but the audition process for the hopeful contestants is already well underway.

Now, the show is partnering with 4-H, which is the most sizable youth development organization in the United States, in order to hopefully find its next “American Idol” winner.

According to the press release, the collaboration will take place on Friday, September 24. The auditions will take place over Zoom with “American Idol” casting and producers.

The Special Day Is In Addition to Numerous Country-Wide Virtual Auditions

Throughout the fall, “American Idol” will be looking for contestants to be placed in front of the judges for the upcoming season. The collaboration with 4-H is just one of many ways for people to audition for the show.

“We are so excited to collaborate with our friends at ‘American Idol’ to create this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for 4-H youth,” Ivan Heredia, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of the National 4-H Council said, according to the press release. “This unique experience gives our incredible 4-H’ers the platform to showcase their talents and is an example of the many ways Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program empowers young people to find their spark and pursue their passions.”

In order to register for the 4-H audition day, click this link. Registration will be closed on Friday, September 24th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time, and all of the rules for people who are auditioning can be found online here.

Last Season’s Runner-Up is a 4-H Alum

Willie Spence, who was the runner-up of the 19th season of “American Idol,” was previously in 4-H and encourages others to audition for the show.

“Competing on ‘American Idol’ was a life-changing experience that kick-started my career in the entertainment industry,” Spence said. “There are so many impressive 4-H’ers who share my passion for music and performance. My message to all of them is to get out there and sing their hearts out at these auditions!”

Spence recently shared a snippet of a new song with his followers on Instagram. He calls the song “Pressure.”

The song talks about Spence’s feelings about performing and what it means to him and his family to be where he’s at following his “American Idol” journey.

“So glad I made it now I’ve been great when it felt like I couldn’t take it I thought about my family,” Spence sings.

He goes on to sing about the sleepless nights that he’s spent thinking about his family and dealing with all the pressure he’s been feeling, and he holds some impressive notes throughout.

“You should have won ‘American Idol,’” one person wrote. “I don’t even remember who won.”

Another shared, “I love listening to you sing! Thanks for sharing! Love this song!”

Plenty of followers replied simply with the flames and heart emojis.

“American Idol” returns for season 20 in February 2022 with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as well as host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Alums Casey Bishop & Lauren Alaina Join Tour