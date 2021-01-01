Why Jenny McCarthy Quit Doing New Year’s Eve

For the first time since 2010, Jenny McCarthy did not host New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2019, and that tradition will continue in 2020, as the star will be celebrating away from the spotlight once again.

McCarthy has been celebrating the new year at home with her husband Donnie Wahlberg and her son Evan. Last year, the decision to not host the show was heavily influenced by her son.

“We’re shooting Masked Singer 3 in December and January, and my son – who is now 17, – said, ‘Can we please stay home this year’?” McCarthy said in October 2019. “We’re so busy that I said, ‘You know what, we’re going to tap out. He’s going to be 18 [soon], he’s going to want nothing to do with me.”

McCarthy Was Replaced by Lucy Hale

This year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will be hosted, once again, by Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale. Hale began hosting the show alongside Seacrest and McCarthy in 2017 and has been a fixture on the show ever since.

This year, viewers can expect performances from Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Jimmie Allen as well as Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter. There will also be an appearance by President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, according to the Daily Mail.

Rather than having a huge live audience this year, the show will feature some essential workers and their family members.

Hale shared a photo of her getting ready and filming some in advance for the NYE celebration, writing “One more sleep & A LOT more coffee until @rockineve! LIVE TOMORROW at 8/7c on ABC.” The actress previously shared a photo of her first time working on the show, writing “throwin it back to the last 4 years with @rockineve! Excited to be back to ring in 2021.”

McCarthy Recently Wrapped Up ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4

Jenny McCarthy has been staying busy despite the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s been busy as a host of The Masked Singer this year, and she recently spoke with Extra about the show. She also revealed she was mourning the loss of her family dog.

“My dog just passed, which I don’t want to talk about” McCarthy told the outlet. “That was one of the hardest things I had to go through this year. She was like a daughter to me.”

McCarthy and Wahlberg had a few different dogs including two Pomeranian puppies that they added to their family in January 2019.

“Introducing Drogon and Nymeria Wahlberg to our family. So happy. #furbabies #pommeranian,” she wrote alongside a photo of her husband holding their new puppies. Wahlberg and McCarthy have been together since 2013 and have been married since 2014. McCarthy and her ex-husband John Asher, who she was married to from 1995 to 2005, had one son together, Evan Joseph Asher.

Tune in to Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve to celebrate the new year alongside Lucy Hale, Ryan Seacrest, and other guests. The show airs on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET and running through 2 a.m. ET.

READ NEXT: Adam Levine Responds to Fans Asking Him to Return to ‘The Voice’