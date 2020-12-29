Adam Levine Responds to Fans Asking Him to Return to ‘the Voice’

Maroon 5 frontman and music star Adam Levine left NBC’s The Voice in 2018 after over a dozen seasons as a coach on the show alongside country music superstar Blake Shelton. Levine has now confirmed that he will not be returning to the show anytime soon.

Levine was a coach on the show up through 2018 when Gwen Stefani took over for him in the big red chair. He has now been absent for three seasons with the fourth coming up in 2021 as Nick Jonas once again returns to take over the coaching job.

During an Instagram Q&A, however, Levine talked about Blake Shelton and The Voice.

Levine Says He Will Not Return to ‘The Voice’

The Q&A featured quite a few answers from Levine including ones about The Voice and Blake Shelton.

“Come Back to The Voice?” one Instagram follower asked the singer.

“No Thanks?” he wrote as a reply.

It’s likely, then, based on that reply, that Levine will not be returning to the show anytime soon even if there were rumors surrounding executives wanting him to come back to the show, which Gossip Cop rated as “totally false.”

“The fans miss him and his bromance with Blake,” a source reportedly told In Touch Magazine. “Gwen loves working on The Voice and is hoping to do another season, but bringing Adam back could change that.”

Sources have previously stated, however, that Levine left the show on bad terms and is not likely to return no matter how badly fans may want him to.

Levine Shaded Blake Shelton During the Q&A

It’s widely known among fans of The Voice that Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have an interesting type of Bromance where they often jokingly poke fun or shade one another. The Q&A was no different.

“Which of Blake’s albums is your favorite?” one fan asked Levine, prompting him to respond, “Who is this Blake you speak of?”

Another fan asked “Did you miss Blake on The Voice last season?” and Levine wrote, “Blake Who?”

Both members of the bromance are in on the fun though; Shelton recently spoke about the role he wanted Levine to play in his upcoming wedding to Gwen Stefani. During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Shelton laughed about their relationship and joked about inviting Levine to his upcoming nuptials.

Meyers said he didn’t want to ask too many questions revolving around wedding planning, but he did mention that it would probably be hard for the couple to pick a wedding band.

“I’m assuming you know a lot of people, but that’s a high-pressure gig to do a wedding at your shindig,” he started.

Shelton answered the question calmly, saying that he’s been thinking about the band and he has a lot of “favors out there.”

“He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” Shelton said.

He later added, “He owes me a lot for just putting up with him for over the years” and said the music they play was “so boring” that it wouldn’t distract from the reception.

