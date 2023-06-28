BREAKING: New ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Ryan Seacrest Reveals Whether He’ll Return to ‘Idol’

The only original cast member left on “American Idol” has no plans to leave the show. Ryan Seacrest’s return to the show for season 22 hasn’t been officially announced, and many fans have wondered how the announcement on June 27, 2023, that he’s taking over for Pat Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune” might impact his future on “Idol.”

But Seacrest slipped into the comment section of his Instagram post about the huge career news to assure one fan he will, indeed, be back. Here’s what you need to know:

Ryan Seacrest Says He’ll Return to ‘American Idol’ for His 22nd Season

When Seacrest and “Wheel of Fortune” announced that he will take over for Sajak in 2024, following the game show’s 41st season, he shared a statement on social media about how excited and honored he is to take over the role. He also confirmed that he’ll be able to return to “Idol,” too, in the comment section of his post.

One fan wrote, “Name something this man can’t do. Are you going to continue to host American Idol too?”

Seacrest replied, “Yes! And thank you”

The 44-year-old host has been with the iconic talent show since its launch on FOX in 2002, when he and Brian Dunkleman co-hosted the first season, which featured judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. Kelly Clarkson became the show’s first winner, and went on to have a massive entertainment career, including multiple hit albums and her own talk show.

Though there have been multiple judges on the show over the years, Seacrest is the one cast member who has remained, including through the show’s transition from FOX to ABC in 2018.

During an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in May, Seacrest said he was initially asked by original “Idol” producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick if he’d be interested in being a judge on the show. They had heard Seacrest on his L.A. radio show, he said, and “thought that I might fit the panel to be up there with whoever else was already on.”

“I guess Simon (Cowell) was already on board, and I don’t know who else at that point,” he told Clarkson. “And I was like, ‘Well, wait a minute. I would love to audition to be the host.’ And so I auditioned eventually to be the host. And I got the job. So I’m happy to still have the job.”

Though Seacrest has now confirmed he’ll be back for a 22nd season of “Idol,” producers have not yet announced whether all three judges are set to return.

What Will Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Schedule & Salary Be Like?

If Seacrest’s schedule and salary is anything like Sajak’s, the “Wheel of Fortune” hosting gig would have likely been hard to pass up.

In May, Seacrest left his daily gig on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” after six seasons to allow him to slow down and focus on his career in Los Angeles, rather than commute back and forth to New York.

“Wheel of Fortune” episodes are taped in front of a live audience at Sony Pictures Studios in L.A., according to Decider, as are game shows including “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and “Jeopardy.”

According to Parade, the series films just four days a month. Taping six shows a day, the outlet said, they’re able to produce 288 episodes in just 48 days of work. According to various sources, as reported by Puck, Sajak makes around $15 million each season. But White, who’s been with the show since the second season, makes only $3 million and is negotiating for a pay raise as Seacrest comes on board.

“Wheel of Fortune” executives have not released details on Seacrest’s salary as host. According to NBC News, Seacrest has signed a “multi-year agreement” to host the “Wheel of Fortune” starting in 2024 and will also serve as a consulting producer.

On June 28, Sajak, who will continue as a consultant on the show for three years after his retirement, commented for the first time on Seacrest’s hiring by tweeting, “I’m looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024.”