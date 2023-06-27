‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest Lands New High-Profile Job

Longtime “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest is set to take over “Wheel of Fortune” once Pat Sajak retires.

Sajak, the face and host of the syndicated game show since 1981, announced via Twitter on June 12 that its upcoming 41st season would be his last.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak wrote. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”

Seacrest was immediately linked to succeeding the “Wheel of Fortune” host after Sajak revealed the news. “@RyanSeacrest, the host has been talking to the producers of ‘Wheel of Fortune,'” Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw tweeted that day. “Some sources say he’s the frontrunner. Others say he is just one of many interested.” TMZ also shared a report connecting Seacrest to the world puzzle pioneer.

The New York Times then published a report on June 27 saying that Seacrest was taking over the hosting gig.

Well, the “Wheel of Fortune” Instagram page confirmed Seacrest’s new role shortly after the article was shared. “It’s official!” The account wrote in its caption while sharing a headshot of the “American Idol” mainstay. “Starting in 2024 @ryanseacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We’re so excited — Welcome Ryan!”

Ryan Seacrest Breaks His Silence, Confirms His Excitement to Spin the Wheel

Seacrest took to Instagram to share a statement about the “full-circle moment.”

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” the former “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host’s statement reads. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.

“Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity.

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Vanna White Is Still Under Contract With ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ According to the Report

Shared in the report, one of The New York Times’ anonymous sources said Vanna White still had one more year on her contract with “Wheel of Fortune” and “is in negotiations to continue with the show.”

White has worked alongside Sajak for more than 40 years and is responsible for revealing letters on the board.

She responded to Sajak’s retirement announcement on Twitter, writing: “When we started @WheelofFortunecwho could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!”