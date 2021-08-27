‘Idol’ Winner Caleb Johnson: Where Is He Today?

Caleb Johnson won the Season 13 of “American Idol” in 2014. Since then, he has released a solo album, “Testify”. Then, in 2019, Johnson released another album with his band, the Ramblin’ Saints, called “Born from Southern Ground.” These days, Johnson works alongside his studio band to create a “unique, soulful, southern, and hard rocking sound.”

Johnson said of his most recent record, “This is the best record I’ve done to date! Words cannot describe the gratitude I have to this amazing cast of musicians and team that brought this vision to life in such uncertain times. THAT IS THE POWER OF MUSIC! Making this record got me through 2020. I hope listening to this album brings you as much joy as it brought me to make it! Much love and rock on!”

Johnson has always been open about his experience on “Idol”, stating that while it was an “amazing experience,” there were also “people working behind the scenes [who] did not have my best interests at heart,” according to his interview with Glide Magazine.

His win was all the more exciting for viewers because he auditioned for the show three times in four years, according to AAE Music.

Johnson Was Recently Part of a Meat Loaf Tribute Tour

In June, news surfaced that Johnson would be part of a Meat Loaf tribute tour– specifically, Johnson would perform as the lead singer of Meat Loaf’s band, The Neverland Express.

As pointed out by Talent Recap, Johnosn has also toured with A-listers like KISS and belted out vocals for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.





According to Glide Magazine, Johnson, who hails from Ashville, North Carolina, has even worked with bands like Cheap Trick, Sammy Hagar, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Black Stone Cherry.

When it comes to musicians, Johnson says that dead or alive, the people he’d love to meet are Freddie Mercury, Aretha Franklin, and Chris Cornell.

Johnson: ‘… The Label and Producers and Stuff Really Didn’t Have My Best Interests at Heart’

In 2019, Johnson opened up about “Born From Southern Ground” to Glide Magazine, admitting that he was “very excited” about the album.

“It has been in the works for four years now. It’s finally going to see the light of day. I’m really excited about the future,” he said.

Asked how long he had been working on the album, Johnson said that it had taken him newly four years.

He explained that he started writing the album just after winning “Idol”, but over time, his label didn’t show enough support. Speaking of his first record, he said, “I didn’t have control over that record. It was a product that they wanted people to consume at that moment. As a result, I actually consider this record to be my first record. It was two completely different experiences. It was like night and day. Making this record was an absolute treat and a blast. Hopefully, I’ll get to continue to make records this way.”

He said of his most recent music, however, “The new record really put my outlook in a positive place in music. I’m super thrilled for people to hear this record. I think it’s a knock out album.”