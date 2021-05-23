Judges Weigh In: Who Will Win ‘American Idol’ Tonight?

American Idol has narrowed its contestants down to just three finalists – Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence. Tonight, one of the top three will be crowned the season 19 winner during the three-hour live finale.

Tonight, each of the contestants will perform three songs: “Hometown Songs,” a favorite show performance and a judge’s pick. They will also join a star-studded lineup of musicians for duets and collaborations throughout the show.

While America gets to choose the winner, with voting open throughout the broadcast, that has not stopped the judges from theorizing who could take home the title.

Katy Perry Said Her Cousins Want Kinstler to Win

During last week’s semi-finals performances, Kinstler was praised by the celebrity judges – Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Her performance of “Love Somebody,” which is set to be her new single, left Bryan “speechless” reported the DeseretNews.

As Richie told her, “It is very clear to all of us that you’ve taken every bit of instruction but that’s not even the point. You came here being you, we just gave you your platform. Artistry? Check. Star power? Check. Your future? Check.”

Kinstler also performed “A Moment Like This,” the first single from the original American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson. While praising her, Perry revealed her cousins are rooting for the Illinois native.

Richie Praised Beckham’s ‘Complete Transformation’

Beckham is considered the frontrunner going into tonight’s finale, topping the iTunes country chart with his original song “23” and the odds favorite on The Gold Derby.

The judges seem to agree on his superstar abilities, with Perry theorizing he would make it into the top five during his audition.

Following Beckham’s performance of Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather” last week, the DeseretNews quoted Bryan saying, “You’re here because you’re real and anything that you give us feels real. And that can take you so far. … Being genuine and authentic, people love that, and that’s why you’ve made it to this point.”

That sentiment was echoed by Richie who said the 24-year old has shown a “complete transformation” while on American Idol. He said, “You have stepped into your light to the point where I now know exactly who you are.”

Bryan Said Spence Is ‘Going to Save Lives’

Spence has been a fan-favorite throughout the season, getting emotional from the praise after performing John Legend and Common’s Oscar-winning song, “Glory.”

“I wanna talk to you for three minutes, but I can’t,” Bryan told the Georgia-native. “I can’t have 30 seconds to tell you what that performance just did to my soul. You’re literally going to save people’s lives with your voice.”

Bryan is not alone. Richie called the 21-year-old “a giant of a voice and a giant of a presence,” reports the DeseretNews following his original song, “Never Be Alone.”

Giving Perry “chills,” she added, “You are stepping into your power and you are walking in the light. Take that with you, keep going.”

American Idol’s finale airs on ABC at 8 p.m., going to Hulu tomorrow.

