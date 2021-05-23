Who Is Performing on the Season 19 ‘American Idol’ Finale?

American Idol promises a “star-studded grand finale” as the winner of season 19 is set to be crowned during the May 23 broadcast.

ABC has announced the celebrity lineup joining the top three – Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence. Topping the list are performances from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie who “will each perform a hit song during the show.”

The finalists along with the rest of the top nine will perform with Macklemore, Alessia Cara, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Fall Out Boy, Mickey Guyton, Chaka Khan, Leona Lewis and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham.

Still, ABC warns viewers to expect “additional surprise guests and familiar faces.”

The Celebrity Performances Will Feature the Top 9 Contestants

American Idol has become known for its celebrity collaborations with the finalists and this season is no exception. Now, Billboard is reporting which contestants are joining the musical guests.

Spence and Beckham will be joined by Deshawn Goncalves, Arthur Gunn and Hunter Metts for a performance of “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” with Fall Out Boy.

Goncalves will also accompany Kinstler and his fellow former contestants – Casey Bishop, Alyssa Wray and Cassandra Coleman – to sing a medley of hits with Chaka Khan. According to Billboard, this mash-up will include “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody,” “Sweet Thing” and “Through the Fire.”

Coleman will duet with Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham on “Go Your Own Way,” while Wray will perform “Black Like Me” with country singer Mickey Guyton. Sheryl Crow will sing with Gunn on her hits, “Every Day Is a Winding Road” and “If It Makes You Happy.”

The finalists will also come together for a performance of “Can’t Hold Us” with Macklemore. Beckham will also perform “Forever After All” with Luke Combs, Spence will sing “You Are the Reason” with Leona Lewis and Kinstler will joining Alessia Cara for “Scars to Your Beautiful.”

The Finalists Will Perform For America’s Vote

Tonight will be the last chance for fans to vote for their favorite American Idol contestant to win. Each of the finalists will perform three songs, with voting open throughout the coast-to-coast broadcast.

Billboard has obtained the songs each finalist is performing, singing “Hometown Songs,” a favorite show performance and a judge’s pick.

Beckham will be singing Chris Stapleton’s “Fire Away” for his hometown performance. The judges picked The Beatles’ “Blackbird” for the country rocker, who will once again perform Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow.”

For his hometown performance, Spence will perform Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come. He will also sing the judge’s choice of Ray Charles’ “Georgia On My Mind.” The finalist will be revisiting his performance of Cynthia Erivo’s song, “Stand Up.”

Kinstler will sing the Whitney Houston classic “I Have Nothing” for her hometown performance and the Celine Dion hit “All By Myself” for the judges. She is choosing to perform Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” for her repeat performance.

American Idol’s finale airs on ABC at 8 p.m., going to Hulu tomorrow.

