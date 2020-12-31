When Did Anderson Cooper Have a Baby? Was It Via Surrogate?

Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper on April 30, 2020. Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born via surrogate on April 27.

The CNN anchor shared the news on Instagram with a detailed caption. He wrote, “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.”

The 53-year-old CNN anchor also explained his gratitude for his surrogate. “Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him,” Cooper captioned his birth announcement Instagram post.

He continued writing, “It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives.”

Fans will be able to see Cooper ring in 2021 with longtime friend Andy Cohen tonight, December 31. The two television personalities will co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live from New York City’s Times Square. The celebration of a new year will begin at 8pm ET/7pm CT.

Cooper Has Plans to Co-Parent

Cooper dated longtime boyfriend and nightclub owner Benjamin Maisani for nine years, until the two publicly split in March 2018.

In a statement to US Weekly, a representative for Anderson said, “Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

Both Cooper and Maisani still remain important people in each other’s lives. Shortly after he shared baby Wyatt with the world, Cooper said he plans to co-parent Wyatt with Maisani. Cooper dished on his co-parenting plans when he appeared on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in early May.

“Even though we’re not together anymore … he’s my family and I want him to be Wyatt’s family as well,” Cooper told Colbert, per USA Today.

A source told Us Weekly that their relationship may be more than just co-parents. “Anderson has reconciled with Ben,” a source shared with Us Weekly in May. “They very quietly got back together and are planning ahead. Ben is selling one of his clubs and cutting back on how much he does at night so he can spend more time at home with Anderson and the baby.”

Cooper Has Opened Up About How Parenting Life Has Treated Him

Wyatt Morgan Cooper turned eight-months-old a few days ago, and Cooper has shared what it’s been like having a new baby man in his life.

When Colbert asked about raising baby Wyatt, Cooper said, “It’s extraordinary. It’s astonishing. I just stare at him and hold him and I just can’t believe that he’s going to depend on me and that he belongs (to me) and that he’s here, and it’s just astonishing. I just never dreamed – I mean, I’ve always dreamed about it but I never thought I would actually be able to do it. It’s just been incredible.”

Cooper added that his lifestyle has also changed. “I’ve never woken up early in the morning. I now bolt out of bed at 7 without an alarm clock, or 6:30, and I want to be there when he wakes up at 8:45,” he said on SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce earlier this month. “I just love every aspect of it. It’s just truly the greatest thing ever. I sort of just feel like ― what was I doing before? I don’t know.”

He added, “I don’t think I would have made the decision if I didn’t feel I was really ready, and I definitely feel like this is absolutely what I should be doing. I mean, I wish I had done it sooner. I’ve been able to spend days, all my time with him really, during this pandemic. And it’s just, it’s been amazing.”

