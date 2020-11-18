Fans of Andy Cohen will have one more way to get their share of the Bravo host. Bravo recently announced that Cohen will host and executive produce a limited series on E! titled For Real: The Story of Reality TV. The seven-part limited series will premiere in early 2021, according to the Daily Dish.

VideoVideo related to bravo’s andy cohen locks in another reality show 2020-11-18T17:13:25-05:00

The show will be just what it sounds like. Cohen – having executive produced numerous reality shows – will reflect on reality tv and how it has affected other aspects of the industry. The 52-year-old Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host will look back on some of the most iconic reality tv moments from the most infamous reality franchises, according to the Daily Dish. Some of those franchises include The Real Housewives, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Bachelor, The Real World, Survivor, and more.

Each show will feature a theme or moment from reality tv. Fans can also expect to see some of the most memorable names in the reality world to sit down with Cohen. The show will also include commentary from producers, journalists, and industry pioneers.

Cohen Said He’s ‘Thrilled’ About the New Series

Since E! greenlit the new series, Andy Cohen has dished about his excitement. “I’m thrilled to look back at the shows that formed my love for reality TV and interview the icons of the genre,” Cohen said in a statement, as reported by the Daily Dish. “This series is like great candy!”

In addition to featuring reality tv legends and the most notorious reality tv moments, For Real: The Story of Reality TV, will also evaluate how the tv genre has changed and evolved since the beginning. Cohen will also give his take on how the unscripted shows have affected society.

“A reality connoisseur in his own right, Andy takes viewers on a deep and captivating journey into a genre that’s forever captivated audiences and impacted pop culture,” Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President, Development, Bravo and E! added in a statement, as reported by the Daily Dish. “At a time where the world is constantly changing, ‘For Real: The Story of Reality TV’ offers the perfect escape we all need; an opportunity to sit back, relax and submerge into a world that’s captured so many.”

Cohen Confessed He’s Unsure How Long WWHL Will Last

The news of a new reality show comes just weeks after Cohen revealed the fate of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. WWHL premiered on July 16, 2009 and has been on air every weeknight since. The show features many Bravo-lebrities telling all about their reality shows, relationships, and more.

The reality talk show has now been on air for 11 years, but Cohen isn’t sure how much longer he’ll remain on air. Cohen appeared on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast on Thursday, November 5 where he explained he doesn’t know how long WWHL will stay on air.

“I know that I will be pulled at some point,” Cohen told Pellegrino. “It could be next year. Who knows? I try to keep everything in perspective. My success has been so dependent on the Housewives [but] if the Housewives and WWHL went away, thankfully I have the radio.”

Cohen is referring to his SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy with Andy Cohen. On the show, Cohen talks about pop culture news and hosts many celebrity guests both in and out of the Bravo world.

READ NEXT: Former Bravo Star Calls Out Andy Cohen