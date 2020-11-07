Andy Cohen Reveals Unexpected Fate of WWHL

Bravo’s Andy Cohen is addressing the future of his late night talkshow Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen – or WWHL for short. WWHL premiered on July 16, 2009 and has been on air every weeknight since. The show features many Bravo-lebrities telling all about their reality shows, relationships, and more.

The show aired its 1,000th episode on March 2, 2016 and celebrated its ten-year anniversary in June 2019 with Chrissy Teigen, John Mayer, and Luann de Lesseps all appearing. Most recently, Bravo renewed WWHL in December 2019 for additional seasons throughout 2021, according to the Futon Critic.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed many of the dynamics of WWHL. The show suspended production in mid-March, and Cohen himself tested positive for the virus around that time. After going off air for a few weeks, WWHL went back on air and turned virtual, with Cohen hosting the show from his home in the Hamptons. The show has since returned to its Manhattan studio, but all guests and audience members remain virtual.

Andy Cohen Admits He’s Unsure About the Future of the Show

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen has now been on air for 11 years, but Cohen isn’t sure how much longer he’ll remain on air. Cohen appeared on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast on Thursday, November 5 where he explained he doesn’t know how long WWHL will stay on air.

“I know that I will be pulled at some point,” Cohen told Pellegrino. “It could be next year. Who knows?” he reasoned. “I try to keep everything in perspective. My success has been so dependent on the Housewives [but] if the Housewives and WWHL went away, thankfully I have the radio.”

Cohen is referring to his SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy with Andy Cohen. On the show, Cohen talks about pop culture news and hosts many celebrity guests both in and out of the Bravo world.

A Bravo Star Criticized Andy Cohen for Ruining His Reality TV Career

Former Bravo star Jonathan Antin recently slammed Andy Cohen regarding his involvement in Antin’s show Blow Out. Blow Out followed Antin’s life and his Los Angeles hair salon Jonathan Salon Beverly Hills. The Bravo reality series debuted in 2004 and had a second season in 2005.

Antin appeared on an episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, which aired on Wednesday, November 4. On the podcast, Antin explained an argument he had with Cohen after he decided to fire one of his employees who he thought crossed the line multiple times, and Cohen wasn’t pleased.

“Andy Cohen called me and said, ‘Jonathan, I heard you fired Brandon and you can’t fire him yet. You got to give us at least two more episodes and like a little heads up,’” Antin told David Yontef. “We gotta end the storyline. You can’t just fire somebody like that. I said, ‘Well, actually I can, it’s my business’… And from that day forward, Andy and I were never good. We were okay, but that really pissed him off.” Antin added that the show still continued despite the conversation.

Later in the podcast, Antin explained that Fox offered him a reality show with him going into rundown salons and helping them got off their feet. He then claimed that once Cohen found out about the show, he launched Tabatha Takes Over. “But Andy got wind of it and because it was with Fox and Andy didn’t really have anything to do with it, but they were supposed to kind of like partner up on it on the launch,” he said on the podcast. “Andy freaked out and announced Tabatha’s Salon Takeover at the upfronts the day before we were announcing.”

