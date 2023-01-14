Former DWTS Competitor Arrested in California

A former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor was arrested in Lake Elsinore, California, on January 13, 2023, according to police records obtained by Heavy.

Law enforcement with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about an intoxicated person and took Dick into custody “without incident,” according to a press release issued by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Dick was charged with public intoxication as well as failing to register as a sex offender, as his registration was “not up to date.” This stems from a charge that occurred in April 2018 in which Dick was charged with sexual battery for allegedly groping an Uber driver, according to Rolling Stone. In addition to serving 90 days behind bars, Dick was also told that he would need to register as a sex offender.

Heavy has reached out to Dick’s rep for comment but has not yet heard back. Heavy also reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dick Is Still in Jail

Dick was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center, where he is currently being held according to the jail’s information system which offers a public database. His bail is currently set at $5,000.

“On January 13, 2023, at 12:30 AM, deputies from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station responded to the 15700 block of Grand Avenue, Lake Elsinore, regarding an intoxicated subject, possibly under the influence of narcotics. Upon arrival, deputies located Andy Dick (67 years old), a resident of the city of Hemet, displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol,” reads the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s press release, in part.

Law enforcement are calling the arrest an “ongoing investigation.” Dick is due in court to face charges on May 5, 2023.

Dick has been more active on social media lately, uploading his last Instagram share on January 11, 2023. In the post, Dick strung together a series of videos from his time in downtown Los Angeles, which included a stop at The Medallion and a few spots to grab a bite to eat.

Dick Was Arrested in October 2022

Dick, who competed on season 16 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Sharna Burgess, was arrested in California in October 2022. Dick was charged with first-degree residential burglary after police were called to a home that had been under construction after a man was spotted inside, collecting up “power tools,” according to TMZ. That man was identified as Dick, who was taken into custody and held on $50,000 bail.

According to the report, Dick pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

“We are confident additional facts will come to light supporting Mr. Dick as this case moves forward,” Santa Barbara County Public Defender Brian Mathis told People magazine.

Dick has had several run-ins with the law over the years. In June 2021, he was arrested and accused of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Page Six. About a year later, CBS News reported that Dick was taken into custody for felony sexual battery after an “adult male” accused him of “sexually assaulting him at the campground.” Dick ended up not being charged in the case, according to NBC News.

