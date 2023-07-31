Angus Cloud Cause of Death: ‘Possible Overdose’ Reported

“Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud is dead at the age of 25, according to TMZ.

Although an official cause of death has not yet been released, Cloud’s mother reported that he died of a “possible overdose,” TMZ reported on July 31, 2023.

The death comes the same day another well-known actor, Paul Reubens, otherwise known as Pee-wee Herman, died of cancer.

Here’s what you need to know about the death of Angus Cloud:

Angus Cloud’s Mother Reported That He Did Not Have a Pulse, Reports Say

According to TMZ, the Oakland police and fire departments responded to a 911 call from Cloud’s mother around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023.

She told authorities that Cloud did not have a pulse, and he was pronounced dead “on the scene,” TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, Cloud buried his father last week. “A source close to the family tells us Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where they laid his father to rest. We’re told he was staying with his family as he tried to work though overcoming the grief,” the entertainment site reported.

According to EOnline, Cloud’s family released a statement indicating he had “struggled” after his father’s funeral.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the statement read in part, according to EOnline. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The statement continued, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Angus Cloud Posted a Tribute to His Father Just 2 Weeks Before His Death

Two weeks before his death, Angus Cloud posted a tribute to his father on Instagram, writing, “miss u breh.”

His last Instagram post was a photo of himself on July 18, 2023.

