Are CVS & Walgreens Open on Labor Day 2021?

Happy Labor Day 2021! If you’re wanting to do some last-minute shopping for the holiday, then you’re likely wondering if CVS and Walgreens are open on Monday, September 6, 2021. These retail stores are indeed open for the holiday. However, the stores’ pharmacies might vary, so you’ll want to check individual stores for pharmacy details.

Walgreens Is Open for Labor Day

A Walgreens representative confirmed with Heavy that stores are open for the holiday. Hours can vary by store location, however. Customers can find their local store’s hours using the store locator. Pharmacy hours may also vary, so talk to your local store to find out if the pharmacy is open and, if so, what its hours are.

A representative shared a number of Labor Day deals that customers might want to take advantage of this year.

In-store Labor Day deals include:

Sitewide specials online include:

15% off sitewide using code FUN15 + Free SDD when spending $25 or more

50% off a photo with the code SAVING50

60% off wall decor with the code SIXTYFALL

You can see Walgreens’ weekly ad here.

CVS Is Open for Labor Day

CVS stores are open for Labor Day, according to CVS’ weekly ad for Labor Day week. However, it’s best to call your local store and confirm the hours. And as always, pharmacy hours might be different than regular retail hours, CVS’ ad also points out. So you’ll want to call first before visiting a pharmacy.

Click here to find a CVS location near you and confirm their hours for Labor Day.

You can see CVS’ weekly ad here. Specials include BOGO free for select vitamins, spend $30 to get $10 ExtraBucks Rewards for specific beauty products (or spend $40 to get $15 in ExtraBucks Rewards), But 2 Get 3rd Free for certain Hershey’s candies, get $5 off $20 with your free flu shot (free with most insurance plans), BOGO 50% off select IBS medication and select cold relief medication, and more. Note that deals may vary by location.

Walgreens & CVS Stores Are Taking Precautions for the Pandemic

Walgreens and CVS stores are still taking many precautions due to the pandemic.

Walgreens is offering COVID-19 testing for ages 3+, free vaccinations that you can schedule online, at-home collection kits for testing at home, along with links to COVID-19 studies and clinical trials. You can learn more about all the COVID resources available through Walgreens here. Eligible patients can also now get a third vaccine dose at Walgreens locations.

As of August 3, Walgreens has reinstated mask requirements for all team members. Walgreens noted: “As many states continue to see increasing levels of COVID-19 activity due to the Delta variant, we have reinstated face cover requirements for all Walgreens team members – regardless of vaccination status – in our stores, distribution centers and offices nationwide, effective Aug. 4.”

CVS is also offering the COVID-19 vaccine at select pharmacies all across the United States by appointment or on a walk-in basis. Many locations also offer COVID-19 testing, with some offering drive-through testing options or at-home test kits. Some locations also offer antibody testing. CVS is also offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals and will offer boosters to more people as the CDC recommends them.

