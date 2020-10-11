Will the NBA Finals Force a Delayed Premiere of The Bachelorette?

Season 16 of The Bachelorette is set to premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, but the NBA could throw a wrench in those plans. There’s a chance a Game 7 will be necessary in the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, and that would be played Tuesday night on ABC.

Unfortunately for Bachelor Nation, that would leave no room for the two-hour premiere of The Bachelorette.

According to Parade.com, the television debut of Clare Crawley’s search for love would be pushed to Oct. 20 instead. The good news is that a Lakers win on Sunday night is all it will take for the Bachelorette premiere to go on as regularly scheduled.

The Lakers Are One Win Away From Winning The NBA Finals

For those not following professional basketball, the NBA Finals determine a champion with a best-of-seven series. While the Lakers won three of the first four games, they were unable to finish things in Game 5 on Friday and narrowly lost to the Heat, 111-108.

That forced a Game 6 which will be played Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. If the Lakers win, they are the NBA champions and The Bachelorette will happen on Oct. 13. But if the Heat win, a Game 7 will force a schedule change and an Oct. 20 premiere of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor Nation is praying for a Lakers win

It’s been a long wait for the return of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. For diehard fans, another week of waiting sounds like too much to bear.

In the words of podcast host, Kelly Keegs, “I refuse to let sports ruin the only thing I wanted to come back!” (Warning: NSFW language)

I have a HUGE issue with this sports news I just learned. Yes I just woke up, yes I’m a little hungover and haggard, doesn’t make me any less angry @KingJames pic.twitter.com/VG21VV2fyp — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) October 11, 2020

Even the Bachelorette herself, Clare Crawley, is pleading for the Lakers to win. She posted a video on her Instagram story begging the team “can you please win tonight? Thanks.”

We’re all crossing our fingers with you, Clare.

READ NEXT: Is Madison Prewett Dating NBA Player Michael Porter Jr.?