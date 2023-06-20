Best Sub Movies to Watch: 12 Films About Submarines

As the world is gripped by the ongoing saga of the missing “Titan” tourist sub, there is renewed interest in movies about submarines. What are the best sub movies to watch?

Although the OceanGate submersible is a very different type of vessel from a military-grade submarine, Google Trends still shows a spike in interest in films about subs. From the German-language World War II masterpiece “Das Boot” to the modern Gerard Butler thriller “Hunter Killer,” to the Cold War movie, “The Hunt for Red October,” to a movie about the Russian submarine Kursk called “The Command,” there is a submarine movie for all interests.

Here are 12 sub movies to watch, in no particular order, with trailers for each film:

1. Das Boot, 1981

Das Boot – Trailer Das Boot _______________________________ Based on the 1973 novel by Lothar-Gunther Buchheim, this movie depicts the story of the German U-96 submarine or u-boat crew during WWII. As the new Lieutenant Werner discovers the life at sea, he discovers the harsh reality of the u-boat crew's life, to be constantly watching and avoiding enemy ships from… 2013-01-23T10:09:44Z

“Das Boot” is a German-language movie with subtitles, but it’s regarded by some as the best war movie ever made, and certainly one of the best sub movies ever made. “Das Boot” has a 98% score from critics and a 95% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film often ranks #1 on lists of submarine movies.

The movie chronicles a German U-boat crew during World War II, its taut pacing capturing the claustrophobia and daily life of being on a submarine in the depths of the ocean during the perils of war. According to Vinyl Writers, the movie “literally takes place in the invisible and unglorifiable underground: below the sea-level.”

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen and starring Jurgen Prochnow, the film follows a German submarine as it “patrols the Atlantic Ocean during World War II, manned by a crew that must contend with tense conflicts and long stretches of confined boredom,” the Rotten Tomatoes description says. The movie was nominated for six Academy Awards, according to IMDb.

2. The Hunt for Red October, 1990

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p] Directed by John McTiernan. Starring Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin, Sam Neill and Scott Glenn. Blu-ray (Amazon) : amzn.to/3MD5xvw AKA: A Caçada ao Outubro Vermelho Caccia a Ottobre Rosso Caça ao Outubro Vermelho Hon na ponorku Honba na ponorku Honička za ponorkú Honička za ponorkú Červený Říjen Jagd auf Roter Oktober Jagten på Røde Oktober Jaht… 2020-02-21T18:56:05Z

“The Hunt for Red October,” starring Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin and based on a novel by Tom Clancy, is set during the Cold War.

It has 88% positive scores from both critics and audience members on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to the Rotten Tomatoes caption, the sub is “virtually invisible.” Connery is a sub captain who “abandons his orders and heads for the east coast of the United States,” the site says. Baldwin plays Jack Ryan, a CIA agent who is charged with figuring out Connery’s motive and whether he is a threat to the U.S.

3. James Cameron’s Deepsea Challenge, 2014

DEEPSEA CHALLENGE 3D Trailer | National Geographic Don't miss the epic adventure of James Cameron's dive to the bottom of the Mariana Trench, opening in U.S. theaters on August 8, 2014. ➡ Subscribe: bit.ly/NatGeoSubscribe About National Geographic: National Geographic is the world's premium destination for science, exploration, and adventure. Through their world-class scientists, photographers, journalists, and filmmakers, Nat Geo gets you closer… 2014-07-02T17:21:11Z

If you’re more interested in a documentary-style movie relating to submersibles than a war movie, try “James Cameron’s Deepsea Challenge,” which chronicles the “Titanic” director’s dive to the almost seven-miles deep Mariana Trench. It’s known as “earth’s deepest place,” reports National Geographic.

4. U-571, 2000

U-571 This gripping thriller, starring Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton and Harvey Keitel, follows a US Navy captain and his crew on a top-secret mission to infiltrate a Nazi U-boat. 2011-04-08T08:06:44Z

This World War II sub movie, “U-571,” is about a group of Americans who disguise themselves as Nazis to invade a German submarine. According to IMDb, the movie features actors Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton, and Harvey Keitel.

The Americans enter the German sub in disguise to capture an Enigma cipher machine, IMDb reports. Lacking the artistry of a movie like “Das Boot,” the film “U-571” is still good popcorn fare. “Boarding the German ship, the Americans’ cover as a rescue force is quickly blown. Forced to take the crew hostage, the Americans lay their explosives and prepare to destroy the German vessel before the Nazis can send naval backup,” its Rotten Tomatoes page says.

5. Hunter Killer, 2018

Hunter Killer (2018 Movie) Official Trailer – Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Common Hunter Killer – In Theaters October 26. Starring Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Common, Linda Cardellini, and Toby Stephens. Subscribe to the LIONSGATE YouTube Channel for the latest movie trailers, clips, and more: bit.ly/2Z6nfym #HunterKiller hunterkiller.movie facebook.com/HunterKillerMovie twitter.com/HunterKiller instagram.com/HunterKillerMovie Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Gerard Butler, Olympus Has Fallen, 300) is… 2018-07-26T16:00:50Z

If you want a modern sub movie, try “Hunter Killer,” which has its antecedents in “The Hunt for Red October.” This film stars Scottish actor Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman.

“An untested American submarine captain teams with U.S. Navy Seals to rescue the Russian president, who has been kidnapped by a rogue general,” its IMDb profile reads.

The movie is dedicated to the memory of Michael Nyqvist, the great Swedish actor who plays the Russian sub commander in the movie. Michael Nyqvist died at the age of 56 on June 27, 2017, so he did not live long enough to see the film’s release, according to Daily Variety.

6. The Enemy Below, 1957

The Enemy Below Theatrical Movie Trailer (1957) During World War II, the USS Haynes, an American destroyer escort discovers a German U-boat in the South Atlantic. A deadly duel between the two ships ensues, and Captain Murrell must draw upon all his experience to defeat the equally experienced German commander. The Enemy Below is set during the Battle of Atlantic during the… 2011-06-04T23:46:27Z

“The Enemy Below” starts Hollywood legend Robert Mitchum. “During WWII an American destroyer discovers a German U-boat, and in the ensuing duel the American captain must draw upon all his experience to defeat the equally experienced German commander,” its IMDb profile reads.

Curt Jurgens plays the German U-boat commander. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the fierce battle between the two commanders eventually leads to mutual respect between them. “During the Battle of the Atlantic in World War II, two equally able captains on opposing sides square off in a life-and-death game of tactical maneuvering,” the site says.

7. Run Silent, Run Deep, 1958

Run Silent Run Deep Official Trailer #1 – Clark Gable Movie (1958) HD Subscribe to TRAILERS: bit.ly/sxaw6h Subscribe to COMING SOON: bit.ly/H2vZUn Subscribe to CLASSIC TRAILERS: bit.ly/1u43jDe Like us on FACEBOOK: goo.gl/dHs73 Follow us on TWITTER: bit.ly/1ghOWmt Run Silent Run Deep Trailer – Directed by Robert Wise and starring Clark Gable, Burt Lancaster, Jack Warden, Brad Dexter, Don Rickles. A U.S. sub commander, obsessed with sinking a certain… 2012-10-05T19:21:34Z

Clark Gable as a submarine captain; what could go wrong?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Gable plays the sub commander whose vessel is torpedoed by the Japanese during World War II.

Gable then takes over the command of the USS Nerka, and he faces hostility from his crew as he makes it his mission to find the ship that sank his sub, Rotten Tomatoes reports.

8. Torpedo Run, 1958

Preview Clip | Torpedo Run | Warner Archive Torpedo Run (1958) #WarnerArchive #WarnerBros #TorpedoRun The commander of an American submarine during World War II sets out to destroy the Japanese Aircraft carrier which launched the attack on Pearl Harbour. His wife and child have been captured by the Japanese and they are using them and other prisoners of war as human shields for… 2014-07-31T19:27:06Z

Glenn Ford and Ernest Borgnine lead the cast in this 1958 movie, according to Turner Classic Movies

“A submarine commander is forced to blow up a Japanese prison ship carrying his family,” TCM reports.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the sub commander must destroy the Japanese aircraft carrier responsible for Pearl Harbor, but it’s using a ship as a shield that is carrying his wife and child. The movie focuses on this impossible moral dilemma.

9. Crimson Tide, 1995

Crimson Tide 1995 Trailer | Gene Hackman | Denzel Washington Crimson Tide 1995 On a U.S. nuclear missile sub, a young First Officer stages a mutiny, to prevent his trigger happy Captain from launching his missiles, before confirming his orders to do so. Director: Tony Scott Writers: Michael Schiffer (story), Richard P. Henrick (story) Stars: Gene Hackman, Denzel Washington, Matt Craven 2017-06-18T08:39:04Z

A young Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman are among the actors in the modern sub movie “Crimson Tide.”

According to IMDb, the movie takes place on a U.S. nuclear missile submarine where “a young First Officer stages a mutiny to prevent his trigger happy Captain from launching his missiles before confirming his orders to do so.”

10. In Enemy Hands, 2004

In Enemy Hands 2004 (Trailer) Trailer do filme "In Enemy Hands" de 2004 2010-11-21T01:50:34Z

This sub movie from 2004 stars William H. Macy. “American sailors are taken captive by a German U-boat, and they all have to work together to fight an outbreak of meningitis,” its page on Rotten Tomatoes says.

According to IMDb, the sailors are picked up by the Germans after they survive a torpedo attack on their own submarine.

11. The Command, 2018

THE COMMAND Trailer [HD] M.O. Based on Robert Moore's book "A Time to Die"— THE COMMAND follows the 2000 K-141 Kursk submarine disaster and the governmental negligence that followed. As the sailors fight for survival, their families desperately battle political obstacles and impossible odds to save them. Distributed in Canada by Mongrel Media mongrelmedia.com facebook.com/MongrelMedia instagram.com/MongrelMedia twitter.com/MongrelMedia 2019-05-15T13:00:04Z

If you’re looking for a different milieu, try “The Command,” which chronicles the real-life Russian Kurk disaster. According to TV Guide, “The Command” is a movie that “recounts the 2000 K-141 Kursk submarine disaster. It tells the story of the Russian nuclear submarine as it’s sinking to the bottom of the Barents Sea and the sailors fighting to survive in it.”

According to TV Guide, the movie documents how political battles imperil the rescue efforts.

12. K-19, the Widowmaker, 2002

K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p] The original trailer in high definition of K-19: The Widowmaker directed by Kathryn Bigelow and starring Harrison Ford, Sam Spruell, Peter Stebbings, Roman Podhora abd Sam Redford. AKA: Atomcsapda K-19 – Showdown in der Tiefe K-19 – Tehlikeli saatler K-19: Le piège des profondeurs K-19: Submarinul ucigas K-19: Terreur sous la mer Podmornica K-19 Submarinul… 2019-06-28T12:51:54Z

This 2002 movie about subs features actor Harrison Ford. According to IMDB, it centers around a Russian nuclear submarine.

That’s right, Ford plays a Russian sub commander. Film critic Roger Ebert calls it “Ford’s most consequential movie, a misbegotten role that forever altered his career.”

Sent to the American seaboard, the sub is facing imminent disaster that could ignite World War III.

