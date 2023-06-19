Paul Henri ‘PH’ Nargeolet: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Paul Henri Nargeolet is a Titanic expert and French explorer who is among the five passengers on a missing tourist sub that was exploring the famous shipwreck, according to Sky News.

According to his biography on the website of EM group, Nargeolet is “widely considered the leading authority” on the Titanic shipwreck. OceanGate’s website describes Nargeolet as “PH Nargeolet,” a “renowned Titanic expert, having led six expeditions to the Titanic wreck site and lectured at numerous Titanic exhibitions around the world. He’s known as ‘Titanic’s Greatest Explorer.'”

He is also called Paul Henry Nargeolet, but he uses Paul-Henri Nargeolet on his Facebook page.

British billionaire Hamish Harding is also on the submarine, his family and company confirmed. In addition to Nargeolet and Harding, Sky News reported that OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush is on board the submersible. The other two passengers have not been named. Authorities have yet to confirm the names of anyone on the sub.

On LinkedIn, Nargeolet gives his location as Kent, Connecticut, and his title as “Director of Underwater Research Program at Premier Exhibitions, RMS Titanic, Inc.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The U.S. Coast Guard Confirmed the Agency Is Searching for 5 People After a Canadian Research Vessel ‘Lost Contact With Their Submersible’

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release, “The Coast Guard is searching for five persons after the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with their submersible during a dive, approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Sunday morning.”

“A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, C-130 Hercules aircraft, as well as a Canadian P8 aircraft equipped with underwater sonar capability, are currently searching for the missing submersible,” the release said.

David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate, the company behind the expedition, told The Associated Press on Monday afternoon that Oceangate lost contact with the sub Sunday morning, and it had a 96-hour oxygen supply.

Concannon told the AP it had been 32 hours since the sub left the surface.

OceanGate wrote in a statement on its Facebook page, “We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely. Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families. We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible. We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers.”

The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast tweeted, “The @USCG is searching for a 21-foot submersible from the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince. The 5 person crew submerged Sunday morning, and the crew of the Polar Prince lost contact with them approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes into the vessel’s dive.”

Bill Willard, a physics instructor, wrote on Facebook, “Thank you for the links, tags, messages, calls, emails and more letting me know about the Titan, the submersible missing from a dive to Titanic. On board is a personal friend, PH Nargeolet, and 4 others.”

He added:

There is, per the specs of the Titan, 96 hours of life support available in case of emergency. As of now, about 30 of those are expended. For some reason, the Titan was not able to ‘blow ballast’ – drop the weights making it sink – so it could rise to the surface. I do not know the specs of the Titan, so all of this is speculation from me. All of my Titanic friends share this concern: that we pray for those on board, and there is a successful recovery. PH Nargeolet, is one of the most professional, special friends I have met in my lifetime of Titanic work. There are few like him.

2. Paul Henri Nargeolet Is a Ship Captain & Sub Pilot for the French Navy

A 26-Year-Old Titanic Mystery Solved – Meet Titanic's Awe-Inspiring Neighbor in the Deep Sea New footage released by OceanGate Expeditions solves a decades-old Titanic mystery. Some 26 years ago PH Nargeolet, a veteran Nautile submersible pilot and Titanic diver, recorded as a blip on sonar during an expedition. On sonar, this feature was eerily similar to that of the Titanic.

According to his LinkedIn page, Nargeolet has been Director of the Underwater Research Program for Premier Exhibitions, RMS Titanic, for more than 16 years.

Before that, he was director of companies called CMURM, Aqua+, and DESM, Deep Diving Equipment. According to its website, “The Center for Maritime & Underwater Resource Management (CMURM) (pronounced: sea-merm) was organized in 1994 as an applied research and outreach unit of the Department of Park, Recreation and Tourism Resources at Michigan State University.”

He has worked as a self-employed consultant based in Greenwich, Connecticut and in Toulon, France, according to his LinkedIn page.

Nargeolet is a former commander, sub pilot, ship captain, clearance diver and deep diver for the Marine Nationale, the French Navy, where he served for more than 21 years, from 1964 through 1986, his LinkedIn page says.

3. PH Nargeolet Supervised the Recovery of 5,000 Artifacts From the Titanic

According to EM Group, “P.H. serves as the Director of Underwater Research for E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc. and has an impressive and tenured history with Titanic.”

The companies says Nargeolet is “widely considered the leading authority on the wreck site, P.H. has led several expeditions to Titanic, completed 35 dives in the submersible himself, and supervised the recovery of 5,000 artifacts, including the recovery of the ‘big piece’ a 20-ton section of Titanic’s hull (now on display in Las Vegas).”

Some man, for one man. PH Nargeolet, Titanic wreck diver. Says 20-knot speed the decisive factor in Titanic sinking. Not rivets. Not construction. Not navigation. Speed. And driver error. pic.twitter.com/JqZF8z1rGi — Jill O'Sullivan (@Jillovan) October 18, 2019

According to the site, in 2010, “P.H. served as the expedition leader on the most technologically advanced dive to Titanic spearheading the first comprehensive survey map of the Ship, including imaging the bow and stern sections and her entire artifact debris field in high-resolution sonar and 3D optical imagery.”

EM Group’s about us page describes it as “Experiential Media Group,” a “recognized leader in creating and touring world-class exhibitions that utilize themed settings, theatrical innovations, and state-of-the-art media.”

4. Paul Henri Nargeolet Was Born in Chamonix, France & Lived in Africa for 13 Years

"The #Titanic wreck photos are superb, and it's interesting to see what the expedition team does on the surface to accomplish these dives" said PH Nargeolet, a veteran Titanic diver who has completed 30+ dives to the wreck. Purchase your copy here: https://t.co/FcA9Dzn1ut pic.twitter.com/v7H6yOAUXM — OceanGate Expeditions (@OceanGateExped) November 25, 2022

According to EM Group, Nargeolet was born in Chamonix, France.

He “lived in Africa for 13 years with his family and at 16 returned to France to complete his studies in Paris,” his biography on the site says.

“He later joined the French Navy for a career that spanned 22 years and saw him rise in the ranks to Commander. In 1986, P.H. retired from the Navy and joined the French Institute for Research and Exploitation of Sea (IFREMER) in charge of the deep submersibles Nautile and Cyana. While at IFREMER, P.H. led the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987,” the site says.

5. PH Nargeolet & the Others Were on a Submersible Known as ‘Titan’

Some 26 years ago, PH Nargeolet, a veteran Nautile sub pilot and #Titanic expert, recorded a blip on sonar during an expedition. The feature looked eerily similar to the profile of Titanic… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/jUaWFgeU9I — OceanGate Expeditions (@OceanGateExped) October 25, 2022

OceanGate Expeditions deleted its web page on the Titanic expedition, but it is still visible on the Wayback Machine.

“Intrepid travelers will sail from the Atlantic coast of Canada for an 8-day expedition to dive on the iconic wreck that lies 380 miles offshore and 3,800 meters below the surface. You dive will provide not only a thrilling and unique travel experience, but also help the scientific community learn more about the wreck and the deep ocean environment. Every dive also has a scientific objective,” it read.

The page says the vessel is Titan, OceanGate’s “five-person submersible.”

“Soon you will arrive at depth, and after some navigating across the seafloor and debris field, finally see what you’ve been waiting for: the RMS Titanic,” the page explains. “The content expert onboard will point out key features, be they of the wreck itself or the life that calls this corner of the ocean home. Enjoy hours of exploring the wreck and debris field before making the two-hour ascent to the surface.”

