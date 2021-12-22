Is Bette Midler Married? Did She Ever Have Kids?

Bette Midler is an actress and singer being honored at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors.

She is known for roles on screen such as “The First Wives Club,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Beaches.” In 2017, she won the Tony Award for Lead Actress for her performance in “Hello, Dolly!”

“The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates luminaries whose art and creativity have enriched us beyond measure,” said Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein in a press release. He added, “An artistic tour de force and America’s Divine Miss M, Bette Midler has enjoyed an unrivaled and prolific career, entertaining millions with her wondrous voice and trademark comedic wit.”

She was joined at the celebration by her husband and daughter. Here is what you need to know:

Bette Midler Married Martin von Haselberg in 1984

Bette Midler has been married to her husband Martin von Haselberg since 1984.

During a February 2021 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” she revealed they eloped after she proposed.

“My wedding was two people, my husband and me. And of course, the Elvis impersonator that married,” she said of their wedding at the Starlight Chapel in Las Vegas.

The 76-year-old revealed the couple did not have a photo from their wedding day for decades until the chapel closed its doors roughly five years ago.

“There were no cell phones of course in 1984 and we had no pictures, but apparently there was a photographer there and when the Starlight Chapel closed its doors about five years ago … they sent us the pictures,” she explained.

According to IMDb, von Haselberg was born in Argentina and is best known for his performance art group the Kipper Kids with Brian Routh.

Midler Welcomed Daughter Sophie Von Haselberg in 1986

Midler and von Haselberg share one child, daughter Sophie. She was born on November 14, 1986.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sophie wed Harry J. N. Guinness in a small ceremony boasting 11 people. As Midler told Jimmy Kimmel, “My husband did the food. I did the flowers.”

In October 2021, she revealed to Today what it was like bringing Guinness home to meet her famous mother.

“I mean, obviously to me, she’s always just gonna be my mom,” she told the outlet. “Like, of course, I’m very, very aware of her standing in culture, but she is also my mom and I think because I’m an only child, bringing someone home means so much more because of that.”

“We are so much a unit of three that bringing someone in of course is always a big deal,” the 35-year-old added. “But as soon as I started dating my husband Harry, I knew they were going to love him. It actually was not a question to me. I think he probably felt differently, of course. I’m sure he was nervous even though he never showed it, but they fell in love with him from the get-go. Truly, they’re more obsessed with him than they are with me.”

Sophie has followed in her famous parents’ footsteps, appearing in “Irrational Man,” “Halston” and “Pose.”

