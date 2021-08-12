‘Big Brother 23’ Week 5 Eviction Prediction

The last pre-jury houseguest is about to be evicted from the “Big Brother” season 23 house. Read on to find out if we think it will be Christian Birkenberger or Sarah Beth Steagull, but be warned of spoilers from inside the house.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT WHAT’S BEEN HAPPENING IN THE HOUSE

The Likely Eviction





Play



Big Brother 23 | Sarah Beth's B-Day Bash | Live Feed Highlight | Paramount+ The Big Brother house celebrates Sarah Beth Steagall's 28th birthday with lemon meringue pie and piggy-back rides! Watch all-new episodes of Big Brother on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+. Drop in on the Season 23 Houseguests 24/7 with the Big Brother Live Feeds-streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Subscribe to the “Big… 2021-08-11T01:03:04Z

This week has actually been more exciting than the previous four weeks combined. Christian was the backdoor target by Head of Household Derek Xiao and when Britini D’Angelo won the Power of Veto and took herself off the block, that paved the way for a smooth eviction. Except…

Tiffany Mitchell has lost a little bit of control this week because she desperately wants Sarah Beth sent home before jury, while most of the rest of the house sees that this is their chance to take out a huge competition threat in Christian. They also see the wisdom in breaking up the only showmance in the house.

But Tiffany sees the Sarah Beth-Kyland duo as a way bigger threat to her game, which it’s actually not. Not at this point. And as many people have tried to tell her, they may not get another shot at Christian.

Her obsession with getting out Sarah Beth came to a head on Wednesday night. She was campaigning hard to flip the house to keep Christian and she sent someone to get Britini to come to talk to her. Derek Frazier and Azah Awasum, who are Britini’s closest allies in the house, took umbrage with Tiffany basically “summoning” Britini and they went off on Tiffany. Unfortunately, that did not air on the live feeds but look for that to make it into tonight’s episode for sure.

The bottom line is the Cookout is fracturing over this vote and Tiffany still will not give it up, even though the six members of the Cookout want to evict Christian four against two (Tiffany and Xavier being the only two who want to keep him).

So, as of this writing, we expect Christian to go home, but a lot can happen between now and the live eviction. There are only nine votes, so Tiffany and Xavier only need to flip one person (because Alyssa isn’t voting to evict Christian and Claire will vote with Tiffany). The only question is, is dividing the house and breaking up the Cookout worth it to Tiffany?

It really feels like if they want to, Tiffany, Claire, Xavier, Alyssa, and Britini (who really likes Christian) could keep him in the game and send Sarah Beth packing. But that would probably be the end of the Cookout and the house would be starkly divided.

The Next Head of Household





Play



Video Video related to ‘big brother 23’ week 5 eviction prediction 2021-08-12T10:10:17-04:00

Depending on how the votes go tonight, the next Head of Household is critical. If Tiffany manages to flip the house to keep Christian, he is going to be gunning for Derek X and so is Alyssa. They could probably even convince Xavier to take a shot at Derek X.

Meanwhile, Sarah Beth and Kyland have started to realize this week what big targets they are because of how close they’ve become, so they both really want to win HOH too. Tonight’s live eviction episode should be really interesting to watch.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: Julie Chen Names Her ‘Big Brother’ Mount Rushmore