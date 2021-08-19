‘Big Brother 23’ Week 6 Eviction Prediction

The first member of the jury for “Big Brother 23” is about to be sent packing from the house. But there are a lot of moving pieces, including two Vetos and the possibility of a last-minute flip. Read on to find out what’s been happening in the house and who is the most likely person to go home, but be warned of spoilers for things that have not yet aired on TV.

What the show did not broadcast on Wednesday (August 18) was the Power of Veto ceremony results. At the POV ceremony, Kyland Young used his Power of Veto, which he won betting on Alyssa to win the POV, to remove Claire Rehfuss from the block and nominate Britini D’Angelo in her place. Then Alyssa Lopez had the chance to use the Power of Veto she won by winning the veto competition, but she chose not to.

This was all part of Kyland’s plan to backdoor Britini. Initially, his target was Claire but he quickly went back on that after the High Roller Room money was handed out. Everyone basically knew who got $100 and those people are obviously very dangerous to have in the house because they can save their money to play for some pretty strong powers in week two or week three of the High Roller Room.

Britini made it known that she was saving her money for the roulette power in week two and that sealed her fate — Kyland decided that he couldn’t risk that and had to backdoor her.

Britini was very upset about being nominated and vowed to fight, but there probably isn’t much she can do at this point because there are eight votes and there are at least four people who are voting for her to leave — Alyssa, Xavier Prather, Sarah Beth Steagull, and Hannah Chaddha.

So even if Tiffany Mitchell, Derek Xiao, Azah Awasum, and Claire vote to evict Derek F., Kyland is the tiebreaker and he is sending Britini out.

Now, what would be interesting is if Tiffany, Derek X., and Claire can get one other person to vote to evict Derek and then Azah’s pity vote for Britini sends Derek F. out the door in an epic blindside. But the odds of that happening are slim to none at this point. Tiffany is talking a good game with Derek X. and Claire, but we don’t actually think she would vote to evict Derek. Plus, Azah has gotten wind that some people want to keep Britini, so she has told Kyland she won’t give Britini a pity vote unless she’s sure it won’t flip the house.

That plan would have worked if everyone could have kept quiet, but nobody seems to be able to keep quiet on “Big Brother” ever, so it looks like Britini will be the first member of the jury.

If someone from the Cookout wins HOH for week seven, expect two out of Sarah Beth, Claire, Derek X. and Alyssa to be the nominees. Now, the roulette power could certainly change things up a bit — and we are also wondering if someone with $50 can choose to play the Veto Derby again — but unless a lot of things go against the Cookout this week, the other side of the house is going to lose someone.

Now, if Claire, Derek X., or Alyssa win HOH, that could get interesting. We don’t think a Sarah Beth HOH will lead to a Cookout alliance member going home because Sarah Beth is too tight with both Kyland and Xavier. They would definitely influence her to get Derek X. out of the house.

But it should be interesting. If you are Team Chaos (i.e., rooting for whatever causes the most chaos in the house), you should be rooting for Derek X. to win HOH. Because of how much money he got the first week (and how much he’ll probably get in week two), he is a big target to get out of the house before he can use the Coup d’Etat power in week three. So him winning HOH is the optimum scenario to keep the game interesting.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

