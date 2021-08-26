‘Big Brother 23’ Week 7 Eviction Prediction

Here is who is most likely to be evicted from the “Big Brother 23” house in week 7, but be warned of spoilers that haven’t yet aired on TV.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT WHAT’S BEEN HAPPENING IN THE HOUSE

After the Power of Veto ceremony where Xavier Prather removed himself from the block, Head of Household Sarah Beth Steagull named Derek Xiao as her replacement nominee. Derek X. was her target all along (after Kyland took over her HOH because her original targets were Xavier and Alyssa Lopez, but anyway).

So Derek X. and Claire Rehfuss are the final nominees this week and it is not looking good for Derek X. He has been campaigning super hard to stay, so it’s great to see that he’s not going down without a fight, but the house sees how big of a threat he is and they just don’t want to keep him around.

The real bummer for Derek X is that he could have tried to save himself by playing in the roulette power — and production did everything they could except shout at him, “YOU’RE IN DANGER, YOU NEED TO PLAY.” He said on the live feeds that they asked him four times if he was sure he didn’t want to play. If you can’t pick up on that kind of a warning from the Diary Room, you kind of deserve to go home.

Obviously, Claire is in some trouble if she or Tiffany Mitchell are not the HOH. Tiffany has started to figure out that within the Cookout alliance, the men are picking off the women’s “plus-ones.” Hannah Chaddha’s partner outside the alliance is Derek X. and Azah Awasum’s partner outside the alliance was Britini D’Angelo. So if the men keep winning HOH, which they have all season except Sarah Beth’s reign, they’re going to be targeting Claire over their partners, Alyssa and Sarah Beth.

Either way, the non-Cookout members are in trouble and only Claire seems to really understand this. Sarah Beth and Alyssa both delusionally think they are going to the end with their partners and they are not.

I think Tiffany would try to keep Claire safe if she won HOH, so if Claire wants to stick around, she or Tiffany need to win Head of Household.

Of course, the Coin of Destiny power could up-end the entire house and you know production wants as many people to play for it as possible, so we would be surprised not to see BB bucks available during the Head of Household competition on THursday’s (August 26) live eviction episode.

As of now, the money totals stand:

Derek Frazier: $250

Hannah: $150

Azah and Claire: $100

Tiffany: $75

Kyland and Sarah Beth: $50

Xavier and Alyssa: $0

So, if there are no BB bucks offered during the HOH, the only people who can possibly play for the Coin of Destiny are Derek F. and Hannah and that’s only IF Hannah gets $100 from America. So far, she has only ever gotten $75, though Derek X. leaving will free up a $100 slot.

But in order to make things interesting, we bet “Big Brother” will make some BB bucks available during the HOH to try to get Azah, Claire and Tiffany into the right money amount as well.

This week should be pretty interesting with that power floating around.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

