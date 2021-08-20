‘Big Brother’s’ Britini D’Angelo ‘Didn’t Feel’ Like She Needed a ‘Formal Alliance’

In true Britini fashion, evicted “Big Brother 23” houseguest Britini D’Angelo gave Heavy a spirited exit interview. Now, because she is the first jury member and headed to sequester, her interview was taped by CBS with questions we submitted and we were not allowed to reveal things to her that she was not privy to in the house.

But we still got some very interesting answers about why she didn’t really have a formal alliance in the house, why she believes she was targeted, and which players are in the best and worst positions in the house right now.

When asked why she was targeted this past week, Britini said she thinks she was just too unpredictable for last week’s Head of Household Kyland Young.

“To be honest with you, I really do feel like the reason I was targeted this week is because Kyland is scared of anyone that has beat him in this house and one of them is your girl sitting right here,” said Britini. “So for me, I am unapologetically myself and I own everything that I do. I really feel like I was targeted because Kyland couldn’t read me and that was exactly how I wanted it because I did not trust Kyland. … I genuinely feel like he knew in a final two he could not beat me and he thought that I was the most unpredictable person to his personal game, which is exactly why I was targeted.”

Britini wanted to make sure people understand that she did have alliances outside of her teammates Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier — she was part of “the Kingslayers with Azah, TIffany, Claire and msyelf. I had the Silent Assassins with Tiffany and Claire, just the three of us. And then DX and I really had an unspoken alliance of ‘I’m gonna look out for you, you’re gonna look out for me,’ after our blindside against Christian last week.”

But she does acknowledge that she really did not have a “formal alliance” and it is because she “didn’t feel like that was needed.”

“I don’t think many [formal alliances] exist this season unless I’m just completely blind to them. A lot of people are working in twos, threes, and fours and with the team twist, it’s hard to kind of branch out without being seen as a target,” Britini explained. “So you really gotta be careful as to who you create alliances with because you gotta feel 100 percent with them in this house, especially when you start the game in teams. You gotta feel 100 if you’re gonna go for an alliance.”

Won’t it blow her mind to find out about the Cookout?!

Britini’s answer to this question is actually our answer as well — Xavier Prather is playing a phenomenally quiet yet strong game this season.

“I truly feel like Xavier is in the best position in this house. He is such a big threat and NO ONE sees it,” said Britini. “He is just playing the most blind game in that regard, which I applaud him for. I think it’s absolutely impressive on his end. … He’s a physical threat, he’s a mental threat, and he’s also a puzzle threat, so for me Xavier is playing the most under-the-radar game, but he is a huge threat in that house, so for me, I think he’s playing an excellent game so far.”

Britini’s answer for this one is Kyland and Sarah Beth Steagull because obviously, she does not know who won the week 7 Head of Household, which is Sarah Beth. But Britini is not wrong — Kyland and SB are probably in some trouble after this week.

“I truly think that Kyland and Sarah Beth are in a really bad position. I think Kyland less than Sarah Beth, but I really do feel like Sarah Beth is gonna be the next one walking through those doors,” said Britini. “I just feel like people don’t trust her. After someone tells you, who is sitting next to you on the block, to throw the veto to you twice so that you can get off the block and I can stay up there? That’s not really the best look for you, Sarah Beth.”

“So for me, I think Sarah Beth and Kyland’s true colors are both starting to show,” she added. “Kyland’s really did his last week on HOH when I was evicted. Sarah Beth’s really did when she hit the block. So for me, I think their true colors are gonna end up ruining their games, unfortunately. Unless they don’t! Prove me wrong! Prove me wrong.”

